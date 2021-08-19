Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) Nationals Teams, Schedule and Where to Watch

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier"), has successfully completed the Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) at the state level, which took place from July 10 to August 8. It brings together the best 64 teams to represent their respective states at the MEL21 Nationals, from August 14 to September 1, to battle for a prize pool of RM20,000 for each category.
The categories to be competed at MEL21 Nationals involve PlayerUnknown's Mobile Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), EA Sports FIFA21 and Dota 2. MEL21, organized by ESI in collaboration with Esukan.gg and Techninier, is a premier State and National Esports League and involves the participation of amateur and semi-professional players from 13 states and 3 federal territories of Malaysia. This league-based tournament started on July 10 and boasted a massive prize pool of RM200,000.
A total of 288 players from 64 teams were crowned state champions for PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, FIFA21 and MLBB are as follows:
|
State
|
PUBG Mobile
|
DOTA 2
|
FIFA 21
|
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|
Johor
|
VXM FANX
|
RTZ
|
Slurpee_Crack
|
IdonTKnow
|
Melaka
|
C4
|
Thirst Esports
|
Domo
|
Magnus Convallis
|
Negeri Sembilan
|
ESDK Sanguine
|
Team Nemesis
|
Draco
|
ESDK Leora
|
Perlis
|
Agent Seven
|
Bad Bunny
|
Nazadidas
|
Baekdowh Pika
|
Kedah
|
RMC Glazer
|
Team Highground
|
Orangefavlain
|
Revitalize
|
Pulau Pinang
|
TY Saviour
|
Dragon Spirit
|
Hafidz94
|
Cyduken
|
Perak
|
YSX Esport (X)
|
Sitiawan Esport
|
Maxnevis
|
Perak Pride
|
Kelantan
|
Pandark Red Warrior
|
Ya Kin Mookata
|
Leemaestro29_
|
Kespoc Gold
|
Terengganu
|
Hastalavista Esports
|
Durian King
|
Playerqnvn1
|
Mikey
|
Pahang
|
LX
|
Hashira
|
FPX_Neqi
|
Undercover
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
The Gringos Xtoxic
|
Petala Langit
|
Halowake
|
Team HAQ
|
Selangor
|
Farang Guerilla
|
Animals
|
Phoencia24
|
Richie eSport
|
Sabah
|
STP Alpha
|
Team Plus+
|
Punkyz
|
RHG Esport
|
Sarawak
|
Dejavu New Era
|
Team Thanks
|
FVP_Cruyffism-
|
Bountee Esports
|
Putrajaya
|
TFES Ciao
|
Team Cheah
|
Zthaqif
|
Zeo Eksdi
|
Labuan
|
Violence Ares
|
Fate of Vengeances
|
VEC_Taufikyakup
|
Kingzone Revo
The MEL21 Nationals will be broadcast live together with the popular casters and host on Esukan.gg portal (https://www.esukan.gg/mel/video) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/esukan.gg) from August 14 to September 1. All viewers can join the Giveaway session and stand a chance to win attractive goodies. Esukan.gg and Techninier will keep a steady pipeline of eSports events in Malaysia and other countries throughout the year.
