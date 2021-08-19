Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) Nationals Teams, Schedule and Where to Watch

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier"), has successfully completed the Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) at the state level, which took place from July 10 to August 8. It brings together the best 64 teams to represent their respective states at the MEL21 Nationals, from August 14 to September 1, to battle for a prize pool of RM20,000 for each category.

The categories to be competed at MEL21 Nationals involve PlayerUnknown's Mobile Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), EA Sports FIFA21 and Dota 2. MEL21, organized by ESI in collaboration with Esukan.gg and Techninier, is a premier State and National Esports League and involves the participation of amateur and semi-professional players from 13 states and 3 federal territories of Malaysia. This league-based tournament started on July 10 and boasted a massive prize pool of RM200,000.

A total of 288 players from 64 teams were crowned state champions for PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, FIFA21 and MLBB are as follows:

State PUBG Mobile DOTA 2 FIFA 21 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Johor VXM FANX RTZ Slurpee_Crack IdonTKnow Melaka C4 Thirst Esports Domo Magnus Convallis Negeri Sembilan ESDK Sanguine Team Nemesis Draco ESDK Leora Perlis Agent Seven Bad Bunny Nazadidas Baekdowh Pika Kedah RMC Glazer Team Highground Orangefavlain Revitalize Pulau Pinang TY Saviour Dragon Spirit Hafidz94 Cyduken Perak YSX Esport (X) Sitiawan Esport Maxnevis Perak Pride Kelantan Pandark Red Warrior Ya Kin Mookata Leemaestro29_ Kespoc Gold Terengganu Hastalavista Esports Durian King Playerqnvn1 Mikey Pahang LX Hashira FPX_Neqi Undercover Kuala Lumpur The Gringos Xtoxic Petala Langit Halowake Team HAQ Selangor Farang Guerilla Animals Phoencia24 Richie eSport Sabah STP Alpha Team Plus+ Punkyz RHG Esport Sarawak Dejavu New Era Team Thanks FVP_Cruyffism- Bountee Esports Putrajaya TFES Ciao Team Cheah Zthaqif Zeo Eksdi Labuan Violence Ares Fate of Vengeances VEC_Taufikyakup Kingzone Revo

The MEL21 Nationals will be broadcast live together with the popular casters and host on Esukan.gg portal (https://www.esukan.gg/mel/video) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/esukan.gg) from August 14 to September 1. All viewers can join the Giveaway session and stand a chance to win attractive goodies. Esukan.gg and Techninier will keep a steady pipeline of eSports events in Malaysia and other countries throughout the year.

