Malaysia Global Business Forum to Support Creative Economy in Post-COVID-19 Recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) has moved to support the creative economy as the overall economy moves into a recovery phase following the COVID19 pandemic. As a step in the direction of normalcy, the MGBF has agreed to host the art exhibition "I Know You're Somewhere So Far" by one of Malaysia's leading young artists Mulaika Nordin.

The full spectrum of the creative industries, from film to visual arts were heavily impacted over the past two years. Prior to the pandemic the creative industries were estimated to be worth some RM29.4 billion contributing 1.9% to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019 according to a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum like many businesses has evolved extensively due to the pandemic. Many of our business matching and government engagement programs have shifted to the virtual space. We are pleased to announce that our first step back to in person physical events will take place this December with the hosting of this important art exhibition.

Co-chairman of MGBF, Rizal Kamaruzzaman said, "This is a perfect opportunity to energise the arts while contributing to the economy by empowering a member of the artistic community. It is our hope that the arts scene becomes more vibrant. It is important to develop not just the artists but the stakeholders and policies that empower this sector of the economy.

"With considerable growth prospects as the creative industry can seamlessly integrate into the global digital economy, the government in the recent budget recognised the importance of this sector by allocating several hundred million to see the sectors' rapid recovery. MGBF will play our part in what needs to be a concerted effort to achieve targeted results for creative industry players in the country."

Mulaika rose to prominence in 2019 when at the age of 16 she became the youngest artist to hold a solo exhibition at the National Arts Museum (Balai Seni Visual Negara). Now, her second solo exhibition, "I Know You're Somewhere So Far", will feature over 60 works of art. Completed over the last four years, the show explores themes of disconnect and isolation from the lens of an empathic teenage artist as she navigated a constantly changing environment culminating in the period of the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The exhibition will be held at the Ken Gallery at Menara Ken, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail from 9 to 19 December. For more information about attending the exhibition visit www.Mulaika.com .

