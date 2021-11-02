Malaysia Healthcare Gears for Industry Resilience with insigHT2021

Themed ‘Forging Resilience’, the three-day, cross-disciplinary conference will uncover post-pandemic recovery strategies for healthcare travel

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 2 November 2021 - The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) will be hosting insigHT2021 , the region's leading medical travel market intelligence conference, which is set to take place virtually this 16 to 18 November. Themed Forging Resilience , insigHT2021 will focus on how the global medical travel industry can remain resilient in manoeuvring through uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its sixth instalment, the conference has grown to attract many international speakers and audiences, who recognise insigHT2021 as a platform to strategise and collaborate in sustaining and growing the healthcare travel industry.

"The global severity of the pandemic has posed several challenges for the medical travel industry value chain due to prolonged lockdowns on both the local and international scale. "It is crucial that the medical travel industry turns lessons learnt from COVID-19 into actionable strategies. This is where insigHT plays the role as a fodder for ideas to drive the industry forward into the future," said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC. "However, if there is one thing we can take from the pandemic, it is that cross collaboration is crucial in accelerating industry recovery and our nation's healthcare landscape moving forward," he added.

insigHT2021 is poised as a catalyst for cross collaboration as the conference gathers key speakers and experts across various sectors of the value chain to share insights on post-pandemic recovery strategies and opportunities for industry resilience. Participants stand to benefit from live Q&A sessions with regional speakers , roundtable discussions , networking with experts from various industries through private meetings and downloading e-business cards as well as gaining access to on-demand videos from the conference. Among topics that will be discussed during the conference include reimaging the health system, the future of healthcare and well-being, and rebuilding hospitality.

Joining insigHT2021 are an esteemed line-up of speakers, comprising of global thought leaders and experts in the field of medical travel. They include: YB Khairy Jamaluddin (Minister of Health Malaysia), Ir. Rizki Handayani, MBTM (Deputy Minister for Tourism Product and Events, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Republic of Indonesia), YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' Seri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah (Director General, Ministry of Health Malaysia), Datuk Musa Hj. Yusof (Deputy Director General (Promotion), Tourism Malaysia), Aireen Omar (President – AirAsia Digital, AirAsia Group), Nongyao Jirundorn (Tourism Authority of Thailand), Michel Julian (UNWTO Spain), and Arnaud Bauer (L.E.K. Consulting).

"Through initiatives such as insigHT2021, we will continue to build trust for Malaysia Healthcare as a thought leader for the industry. Our priority during this recovery period is to forge resilience for the sector driven by collaboration with industry players to further build a conducive and sustainable healthcare travel ecosystem," Mohd Daud concluded.

insigHT2021 is supported by TM One (Digital Partner), Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Selangor, IMM Carehub, and Magicopper. For more information and to register for insigHT2021, visit www.mhtc.org.my/insigHT2021 . To download the insigHT2021 e-brochure, click here .

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country's healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia's healthcare travel industry under the brand "Malaysia Healthcare" with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

Start Planning Your Healthcare Journey with Malaysia Healthcare

To find out more information, visit: www.malaysiahealthcare.org or contact the MHTC Call Centre at 1-800-188-688 (within Malaysia) or +603 272 68 688 (outside Malaysia), which operates from Mondays to Fridays from 9.00am to 6.00pm (GMT +8).

Experience a seamless end-to-end patient journey beginning at our Malaysia Healthcare Concierge and Lounge(s) located at:

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA): Arrival Hall, Gate 8 (+ 603 8776 6168)

Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2): Departure Area, Level 3 (+603 8778 5566)

Penang International Airport (PIA): Level 1, Arrival Concourse (+ 604 643 1626)





Malaysia Healthcare Social Media

Facebook – facebook.com/malaysiahealthcare.org

Instagram – instagram.com/malaysiahealthcare





Malaysia Healthcare's Recent Awards & Recognition:

International Medical Travel Journal – Medical Travel Awards (2015-2020)

Health and Medical Tourism: Destination of the Year – Malaysia (2015 – 2017, 2020)

Highly Commended - Health and Medical Tourism: Destination of the Year – Malaysia (2018 and 2019)

Health and Medical Tourism: Cluster of the Year – Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (2016-2020)





International Living (Global Retirement Index 2015 - 2019)

Malaysia - "Best Country in the World for Healthcare"





Asia Pacific Healthcare & Medical Tourism Awards (2017 – 2021)

MasterCard-Crescent Rating Global Muslim Travel Index (2011 – 2021)

Top Country for Muslim Travel





World's Best Hospitals for Medical Tourists by the Medical Travel Quality Alliance (2013, 2014, 2017-2019)

For more information and details on awards listing, visit: www.malaysiahealthcare.org





#MalaysiaHealthcareTravelCouncil