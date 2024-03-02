Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Denies Allegations of Lack Of Direction in the Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) would like to refer to the news published by a local news organisation titled - “Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council in ‘serious’ condition with massive resignations, ‘lack of direction’”.



MHTC has made significant strides in advancing agency-wide operational excellence which has been crucial to strengthening its foundation and positioning the agency for its next growth phase. MHTC is evolving to meet the needs of healthcare travellers globally. We have already set out the strategies for Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 programme and are already working with the various government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme. As we transition, we are committed to identifying additional opportunities to drive improved returns for our partners and stakeholders, and making healthcare travel a key export for the country.

To learn more about Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

For media enquiries:

Chandrika Bhaskaran

Senior Manager

PR & Communications

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

chandrika.b@mhtc.org.my Falliq Effendy

Manager

PR & Communications

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

m.falliq@mhtc.org.my

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene, making it a key export service industry. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.