Malaysia Healthcare Wins for PR Campaign of the Year (Healthcare) At the International Business Awards

Representing the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) to receive the Bronze Stevie trophy for its 'Malaysia, the World's Healthcare Marvel' campaign at the recent International Business Awards in London were (left) Shobena Singam (Vice President - Communications) and (right) Farizal Jaafar (Chief Strategy Officer).



About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach - 19 October 2022 - The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) took home a Bronze Stevie trophy in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Healthcare category for its "Malaysia, the World's Healthcare Marvel" campaign at the 2022 (19Annual) International Business Awards on 15 October 2022 in London. This international acknowledgement at the world's leading business awards competition highlighted Malaysia's success in building a solid reputation as a safe and trusted global destination for healthcare travel.The recognition was judged by the PR/Corporate Communications and Publications Awards Judging Committee, including chair Jules Brooke, Founder of Handle Your Own PR in Australia; Murat Avalin, Founder of CANVAS Communications in Turkey; Samir Bagga, Chief Marketing Officer of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in the United States; Nicole Capper, Owner & Managing Director of MANGO-OMC in South Africa; Saraida De Marchena Kaluche, President and CEO of Markatel in the Dominican Republic; Henry Albert R. Fadullon, President of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., in the Philippines; and Dr. Nicky Garsten, Senior Lecturer (PR and Marketing) at the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom, to name a few of the elite judges.The International Business Awards encompasses a broad array of categories that recognise achievements in every aspect of the professional world. These include management, new products, marketing, public relations, customer service and more. This year, there were more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organisations from 67 nations. The award placements were then determined by the average scores of participants in a stringent 3-month process."We are humbled to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the commitment and diligence, not only of the team at MHTC, but also of all our partners and other stakeholders, in elevating the Malaysia Healthcare name across the global stage. We are inspired to keep building upon our strengths and improving our service delivery to reinforce global trust in our country's excellent healthcare ecosystem," said Farizal Jaafar, the Chief Strategy Officer of MHTC.Malaysia has earned the confidence of healthcare travellers from all over the world with its strong foundation, which is built upon public-private partnerships, encompassing ministries, government agencies, private healthcare facilities, third-party administrators, airlines, travel agents, health facilitators and other relevant industry players."Malaysia's capabilities in delivering excellent quality, affordability, accessibility, communication and hospitality has paved the way for the progress of the country's healthcare travel industry. These, complemented by our seamless end-to-end services that prioritise patient safety and peace of mind, have seen the Malaysia Healthcare brand grow from strength to strength to become a top-of-mind destination among healthcare travellers from around the world. Hence I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come experience true care with Malaysia Healthcare," added Farizal.For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).Hashtag: #TheMalaysiaHealthcareTravelCouncil

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country's healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia's healthcare travel industry under the brand "Malaysia Healthcare" with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.





About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programmes: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year, more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.



