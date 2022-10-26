Malaysian Genomics Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Expansion in the UAE

Consul General of Malaysian Consulate in Dubai Mohd Fadly Amri Aliaman; ED of Malaysian Genomics Azri Azerai; Co-Founder/Director of Wellness by Design Dr. Lama Al Naeli; Chairman of ASC, BALSAM and Wellness by Design Dr Hisham Hakim; CEO of Balsam Health Services Abdulkader Awad; CEO of IAC Nurul Faten Jasmee; Director of ASC Kair Hakim and Secretary General of Malaysian Business Council Izwan Adnan [L-R]