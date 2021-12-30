Malaysian SMEs Achieves Growth as Economy Recovers

PR Newswire Asia

126 Malaysian SMEs wins SME100 Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is a roller-coaster year for Malaysian SMEs; with the extended lock down deeply impacting growth. As the economy gradually reopens, SMEs are once again hopeful for a strong recovery.

Despite the challenging environment faced by SMEs throughout the year, an astounding 126 Malaysian SMEs have emerged as winners of the 2021 SME100 Awards jointly organised by Business Media International and Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA). They are among the 700 Malaysian companies that were in the selection of becoming the SME100 Fast Moving Companies of 2021.           

On top of SMEs winning the prestigious SME100 Awards, there are also four other awards which has been awarded to several SMEs, including the iconic SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Award and SME100 Affin SME Icon Award. The BMI VISA Sustainable Brand Awards returns for the second year and the inaugural BMI Affingem Women Entrepreneur Awards is introduced this year to recognised women in leadership of SMEs.

This year, SME100 continues to adopt one of the most stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. The five-step process included both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100 percent interview requirement with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). CTOS is the official credit reporting agency of SME100, and Baker Tilly is official auditor with Affinbank and VISA sponsoring the 2021 SME100 Awards as platinum sponsors.

"As SMEs tend to be more vulnerable to economic cycles, we can see from the award recipients that they have demonstrated resilience, strength and growth despite the challenges," said Datuk William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International and chairman of SAMENTA.

Malaysia's largest electrical products retailer Senheng and leading university HELP University received the SME100 Affin SME Icon Award.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries.

Malaysia is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

2021 Malaysia SME100 Award Winners (in alphabetical order):

No

Company

Industry

1

Acasia Communications Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunication

2

ADC Power Concept Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunication

3

AEO Freight Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

4

Agensi Pekerjaan Premier Solutions Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

5

Akademi TM Sdn Bhd

Education & Training

6

AL Frozen Trading Sdn Bhd

Trading & Wholesales

7

Allo Technology Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunication

8

Anwill Design Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

9

Arkoweight (M) Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

10

Armila Berhad

Retail

11

Artha Logistics Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

12

ATAS Aeronautik Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

13

Bapak Marketing & Distribution Sdn Bhd

F&B

14

BP Auction Strategy Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property & Building Material

15

Bright Diva Sdn Bhd

Consumer Goods

16

Care International Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

17

Central Continent Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

18

Chiefway Optronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Constructions, Property & Building Material

19

Conte Defee Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

20

Dr. Ariel Chang Clinic Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

21

EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd

F&B

22

Ehsan Renal Care Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

23

Enzolivea Marketing Sdn Bhd

Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing

24

Everbest Soya Bean Products Sdn Bhd

F&B

25

Eyesight Optic Sdn Bhd

Retail

26

Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev & Building Material

27

Foreward Realty Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

28

Gallant Worldwide Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

29

GB Network Solutions Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunications

30

Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd

F&B

31

Green Herbology Sdn Bhd

Trading & Wholesaling

32

Greenland Management Services Sdn Bhd

Constructions, Property & Building Materials

33

GZIT Holding Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunication

34

Happy Family Well-Being Sdn Bhd

F&B

35

Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

36

Howern Wasser Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

37

HZ Green Pulp Sdn Bhd

F&B

38

IBDC (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

39

ICFO Solutions Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

40

JDX Tea (M) Sdn Bhd

F&B

41

JH Home Appliances Sdn Bhd

Trading & Wholesaling

42

Juruquest Consulting Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunications

43

JWF Consolidation Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

44

Kaya N Kaya Viral Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

45

KBP Multiprocess Machinery Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

46

Khem Mines Sdn Bhd

Constructions, Property & Building Materials

47

Khian3 Industries Sdn Bhd

Constructions, Property & Building Materials

48

Kingsman Realty Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

49

KJ Teatime Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

50

KJH Wood Industrial Sdn Bhd

Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing

51

Knowledge Group of Companies

Education & Training

52

Legend Shipping Agencies (M) Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

53

Lel Cubic Furniture Sdn Bhd

Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing

54

Lien Yeu Glasstech (M) Sdn Bhd

Constructions, Property & Building Materials

55

LIFKON SWK Enterprises Sdn Bhd

Trading & Wholesaling

56

Lingtec Instruments Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

57

LT Tyre Group Sdn Bhd

Automotive

58

Mama Global International Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

59

MM Cosmetic Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

60

Moneysave (M) Sdn Bhd

Financial Services

61

Mos Nutraceutical Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

62

Multiample Construction Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials

63

Mystar Security Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunications

64

Nanyang Expertise Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

65

Nature Farm Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Consumer Goods

66

Neogenix Laboratoire Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

67

Newpages Network Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

68

Oasis Swiss Sdn Bhd

Consumer Goods

69

Olivestouch Technologies Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunication

70

OTM Group Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials

71

Pasaraya Borong Sakan Sdn Bhd

Retail

72

Pascal Engineering Sdn Bhd

Trading & Wholesaling

73

Planworth Global Factoring Sdn Bhd

Financial Services

74

PPS Global Network Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

75

R&M Electronics Sdn Bhd

Electrical & Electronics

76

ReanneQ Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

77

Recove Group Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

78

Regime Freight & Logistics Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

79

Revive Health Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

80

Right Training Academy Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

81

RMS Synergy Sdn Bhd

Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy

82

Rowy Hardware Sdn Bhd

Trading And Wholesales

83

Rurutiki Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

84

Saudagar Group Holdings Sdn Bhd

Trading And Wholesales

85

Seazone Innovative Sdn Bhd

Retail

86

Senheng Stainless Steel Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

87

Setia Access & Facade Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

88

Signature Tasty Claypot House Holding Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

89

Sinar Widuri Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials

90

Sing Lian Ping Engineering Construction Sdn Bhd

Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy

91

Siti Healthcare Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

92

Snapgo Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

93

SOKA Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

94

Speedoffice Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

95

SRKK Consulting Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunication

96

Star Glory Asia (M) Sdn Bhd

Retail

97

Synergy Chemicals Sdn Bhd

Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy

98

Taka Cake Supplies Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

99

TDC Holdings Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

100

Team Some Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

101

Tekno Bumi Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunications

102

The Best Supplies Sdn Bhd

Trading & Wholesaling

103

Think Interior Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

104

Think Osem Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunications

105

Thong Sheng Food Technology Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverage

106

Three Kim Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

107

Thunder Express Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

108

TMM Engineering Services Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials

109

TNS Log Services Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

110

Todak Culture Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

111

Todak Fusion Sdn Bhd

ICT & Telecommunications

112

TPTW Engineering Sdn Bhd

Industrial & Commercial Products

113

Trans-Coastal Lines Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

114

Trinity42 Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

115

Triple H Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials

116

UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd

Electrical & Electronics

117

UPT Forwarding & Transport Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

118

Urban Hygienist Sdn Bhd

Retail

119

Urban Spice & Seasonings Sdn Bhd

Agriculture, Livestock, Plantations & Commodities

120

Vertex Central Industries Sdn Bhd

Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials

121

Visata Creative Sdn Bhd

Retail

122

Vivid Telecommunication Sdn Bhd

Retail

123

Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd

Electrical & Electronics

124

Wan World Funeral Services

Personal Service

125

Wonder Esplanades Sdn Bhd

Consumer Goods

126

Zig Zag Builders (M) Sdn Bhd

Constructions, Property & Building Materials

For more information, please visit http://sme100.asia.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary Software-as-a-service — Total engagement assessment model – in our portfolio.

About SME100 Awards

The SME100 Awards is a business recognition awards program recognising and celebrating fast-growing and the most innovative SMEs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam across 20 selected industries. The awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). More than just an award, SME100 is a powerful learning and business development platform. Through our extensive university-level classes, enrichment seminars, workshops, and forums - SME owners and key personnel can up-skill themselves with the latest know-how and intelligence.

