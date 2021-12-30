Malaysian SMEs Achieves Growth as Economy Recovers

126 Malaysian SMEs wins SME100 Awards
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is a roller-coaster year for Malaysian SMEs; with the extended lock down deeply impacting growth. As the economy gradually reopens, SMEs are once again hopeful for a strong recovery.
Despite the challenging environment faced by SMEs throughout the year, an astounding 126 Malaysian SMEs have emerged as winners of the 2021 SME100 Awards jointly organised by Business Media International and Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA). They are among the 700 Malaysian companies that were in the selection of becoming the SME100 Fast Moving Companies of 2021.
On top of SMEs winning the prestigious SME100 Awards, there are also four other awards which has been awarded to several SMEs, including the iconic SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Award and SME100 Affin SME Icon Award. The BMI VISA Sustainable Brand Awards returns for the second year and the inaugural BMI Affingem Women Entrepreneur Awards is introduced this year to recognised women in leadership of SMEs.
This year, SME100 continues to adopt one of the most stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. The five-step process included both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100 percent interview requirement with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). CTOS is the official credit reporting agency of SME100, and Baker Tilly is official auditor with Affinbank and VISA sponsoring the 2021 SME100 Awards as platinum sponsors.
"As SMEs tend to be more vulnerable to economic cycles, we can see from the award recipients that they have demonstrated resilience, strength and growth despite the challenges," said Datuk William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International and chairman of SAMENTA.
Malaysia's largest electrical products retailer Senheng and leading university HELP University received the SME100 Affin SME Icon Award.
The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries.
Malaysia is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
2021 Malaysia SME100 Award Winners (in alphabetical order):
|
No
|
Company
|
Industry
|
1
|
Acasia Communications Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunication
|
2
|
ADC Power Concept Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunication
|
3
|
AEO Freight Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
4
|
Agensi Pekerjaan Premier Solutions Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
5
|
Akademi TM Sdn Bhd
|
Education & Training
|
6
|
AL Frozen Trading Sdn Bhd
|
Trading & Wholesales
|
7
|
Allo Technology Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunication
|
8
|
Anwill Design Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
9
|
Arkoweight (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
10
|
Armila Berhad
|
Retail
|
11
|
Artha Logistics Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
12
|
ATAS Aeronautik Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
13
|
Bapak Marketing & Distribution Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
14
|
BP Auction Strategy Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property & Building Material
|
15
|
Bright Diva Sdn Bhd
|
Consumer Goods
|
16
|
Care International Freight (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
17
|
Central Continent Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
18
|
Chiefway Optronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
|
Constructions, Property & Building Material
|
19
|
Conte Defee Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
20
|
Dr. Ariel Chang Clinic Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
21
|
EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
22
|
Ehsan Renal Care Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
23
|
Enzolivea Marketing Sdn Bhd
|
Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing
|
24
|
Everbest Soya Bean Products Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
25
|
Eyesight Optic Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
26
|
Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev & Building Material
|
27
|
Foreward Realty Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
28
|
Gallant Worldwide Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
29
|
GB Network Solutions Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunications
|
30
|
Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
31
|
Green Herbology Sdn Bhd
|
Trading & Wholesaling
|
32
|
Greenland Management Services Sdn Bhd
|
Constructions, Property & Building Materials
|
33
|
GZIT Holding Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunication
|
34
|
Happy Family Well-Being Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
35
|
Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
36
|
Howern Wasser Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
37
|
HZ Green Pulp Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
38
|
IBDC (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
39
|
ICFO Solutions Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
40
|
JDX Tea (M) Sdn Bhd
|
F&B
|
41
|
JH Home Appliances Sdn Bhd
|
Trading & Wholesaling
|
42
|
Juruquest Consulting Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunications
|
43
|
JWF Consolidation Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
44
|
Kaya N Kaya Viral Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
45
|
KBP Multiprocess Machinery Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
46
|
Khem Mines Sdn Bhd
|
Constructions, Property & Building Materials
|
47
|
Khian3 Industries Sdn Bhd
|
Constructions, Property & Building Materials
|
48
|
Kingsman Realty Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
49
|
KJ Teatime Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
50
|
KJH Wood Industrial Sdn Bhd
|
Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing
|
51
|
Knowledge Group of Companies
|
Education & Training
|
52
|
Legend Shipping Agencies (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
53
|
Lel Cubic Furniture Sdn Bhd
|
Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing
|
54
|
Lien Yeu Glasstech (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Constructions, Property & Building Materials
|
55
|
LIFKON SWK Enterprises Sdn Bhd
|
Trading & Wholesaling
|
56
|
Lingtec Instruments Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
57
|
LT Tyre Group Sdn Bhd
|
Automotive
|
58
|
Mama Global International Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
59
|
MM Cosmetic Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
60
|
Moneysave (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Financial Services
|
61
|
Mos Nutraceutical Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
62
|
Multiample Construction Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials
|
63
|
Mystar Security Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunications
|
64
|
Nanyang Expertise Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
65
|
Nature Farm Enterprise Sdn Bhd
|
Consumer Goods
|
66
|
Neogenix Laboratoire Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
67
|
Newpages Network Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
68
|
Oasis Swiss Sdn Bhd
|
Consumer Goods
|
69
|
Olivestouch Technologies Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunication
|
70
|
OTM Group Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials
|
71
|
Pasaraya Borong Sakan Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
72
|
Pascal Engineering Sdn Bhd
|
Trading & Wholesaling
|
73
|
Planworth Global Factoring Sdn Bhd
|
Financial Services
|
74
|
PPS Global Network Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
75
|
R&M Electronics Sdn Bhd
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
76
|
ReanneQ Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
77
|
Recove Group Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
78
|
Regime Freight & Logistics Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
79
|
Revive Health Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
80
|
Right Training Academy Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
81
|
RMS Synergy Sdn Bhd
|
Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy
|
82
|
Rowy Hardware Sdn Bhd
|
Trading And Wholesales
|
83
|
Rurutiki Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
84
|
Saudagar Group Holdings Sdn Bhd
|
Trading And Wholesales
|
85
|
Seazone Innovative Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
86
|
Senheng Stainless Steel Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
87
|
Setia Access & Facade Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
88
|
Signature Tasty Claypot House Holding Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
89
|
Sinar Widuri Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials
|
90
|
Sing Lian Ping Engineering Construction Sdn Bhd
|
Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy
|
91
|
Siti Healthcare Sdn Bhd
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
|
92
|
Snapgo Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
93
|
SOKA Enterprise Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
94
|
Speedoffice Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
95
|
SRKK Consulting Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunication
|
96
|
Star Glory Asia (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
97
|
Synergy Chemicals Sdn Bhd
|
Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy
|
98
|
Taka Cake Supplies Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
99
|
TDC Holdings Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
100
|
Team Some Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
101
|
Tekno Bumi Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunications
|
102
|
The Best Supplies Sdn Bhd
|
Trading & Wholesaling
|
103
|
Think Interior Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
104
|
Think Osem Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunications
|
105
|
Thong Sheng Food Technology Sdn Bhd
|
Food & Beverage
|
106
|
Three Kim Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
107
|
Thunder Express Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
108
|
TMM Engineering Services Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials
|
109
|
TNS Log Services Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
110
|
Todak Culture Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
111
|
Todak Fusion Sdn Bhd
|
ICT & Telecommunications
|
112
|
TPTW Engineering Sdn Bhd
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
113
|
Trans-Coastal Lines Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
114
|
Trinity42 Sdn Bhd
|
Professional & Business Services
|
115
|
Triple H Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials
|
116
|
UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
117
|
UPT Forwarding & Transport Sdn Bhd
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
118
|
Urban Hygienist Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
119
|
Urban Spice & Seasonings Sdn Bhd
|
Agriculture, Livestock, Plantations & Commodities
|
120
|
Vertex Central Industries Sdn Bhd
|
Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials
|
121
|
Visata Creative Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
122
|
Vivid Telecommunication Sdn Bhd
|
Retail
|
123
|
Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
124
|
Wan World Funeral Services
|
Personal Service
|
125
|
Wonder Esplanades Sdn Bhd
|
Consumer Goods
|
126
|
Zig Zag Builders (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Constructions, Property & Building Materials
For more information, please visit http://sme100.asia.
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary Software-as-a-service — Total engagement assessment model – in our portfolio.
About SME100 Awards
The SME100 Awards is a business recognition awards program recognising and celebrating fast-growing and the most innovative SMEs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam across 20 selected industries. The awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). More than just an award, SME100 is a powerful learning and business development platform. Through our extensive university-level classes, enrichment seminars, workshops, and forums - SME owners and key personnel can up-skill themselves with the latest know-how and intelligence.
