Malaysian SMEs Achieves Growth as Economy Recovers

126 Malaysian SMEs wins SME100 Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is a roller-coaster year for Malaysian SMEs; with the extended lock down deeply impacting growth. As the economy gradually reopens, SMEs are once again hopeful for a strong recovery.

Despite the challenging environment faced by SMEs throughout the year, an astounding 126 Malaysian SMEs have emerged as winners of the 2021 SME100 Awards jointly organised by Business Media International and Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA). They are among the 700 Malaysian companies that were in the selection of becoming the SME100 Fast Moving Companies of 2021.

On top of SMEs winning the prestigious SME100 Awards, there are also four other awards which has been awarded to several SMEs, including the iconic SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Award and SME100 Affin SME Icon Award. The BMI VISA Sustainable Brand Awards returns for the second year and the inaugural BMI Affingem Women Entrepreneur Awards is introduced this year to recognised women in leadership of SMEs.

This year, SME100 continues to adopt one of the most stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. The five-step process included both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100 percent interview requirement with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). CTOS is the official credit reporting agency of SME100, and Baker Tilly is official auditor with Affinbank and VISA sponsoring the 2021 SME100 Awards as platinum sponsors.

"As SMEs tend to be more vulnerable to economic cycles, we can see from the award recipients that they have demonstrated resilience, strength and growth despite the challenges," said Datuk William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International and chairman of SAMENTA.

Malaysia's largest electrical products retailer Senheng and leading university HELP University received the SME100 Affin SME Icon Award.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries.

Malaysia is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

2021 Malaysia SME100 Award Winners (in alphabetical order):

No Company Industry 1 Acasia Communications Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunication 2 ADC Power Concept Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunication 3 AEO Freight Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 4 Agensi Pekerjaan Premier Solutions Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 5 Akademi TM Sdn Bhd Education & Training 6 AL Frozen Trading Sdn Bhd Trading & Wholesales 7 Allo Technology Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunication 8 Anwill Design Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 9 Arkoweight (M) Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 10 Armila Berhad Retail 11 Artha Logistics Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 12 ATAS Aeronautik Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 13 Bapak Marketing & Distribution Sdn Bhd F&B 14 BP Auction Strategy Sdn Bhd Construction, Property & Building Material 15 Bright Diva Sdn Bhd Consumer Goods 16 Care International Freight (M) Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 17 Central Continent Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 18 Chiefway Optronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Constructions, Property & Building Material 19 Conte Defee Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 20 Dr. Ariel Chang Clinic Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 21 EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd F&B 22 Ehsan Renal Care Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 23 Enzolivea Marketing Sdn Bhd Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing 24 Everbest Soya Bean Products Sdn Bhd F&B 25 Eyesight Optic Sdn Bhd Retail 26 Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev & Building Material 27 Foreward Realty Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 28 Gallant Worldwide Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 29 GB Network Solutions Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunications 30 Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd F&B 31 Green Herbology Sdn Bhd Trading & Wholesaling 32 Greenland Management Services Sdn Bhd Constructions, Property & Building Materials 33 GZIT Holding Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunication 34 Happy Family Well-Being Sdn Bhd F&B 35 Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 36 Howern Wasser Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 37 HZ Green Pulp Sdn Bhd F&B 38 IBDC (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 39 ICFO Solutions Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 40 JDX Tea (M) Sdn Bhd F&B 41 JH Home Appliances Sdn Bhd Trading & Wholesaling 42 Juruquest Consulting Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunications 43 JWF Consolidation Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 44 Kaya N Kaya Viral Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 45 KBP Multiprocess Machinery Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 46 Khem Mines Sdn Bhd Constructions, Property & Building Materials 47 Khian3 Industries Sdn Bhd Constructions, Property & Building Materials 48 Kingsman Realty Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 49 KJ Teatime Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 50 KJH Wood Industrial Sdn Bhd Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing 51 Knowledge Group of Companies Education & Training 52 Legend Shipping Agencies (M) Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 53 Lel Cubic Furniture Sdn Bhd Furniture & Woodbased Manufacturing 54 Lien Yeu Glasstech (M) Sdn Bhd Constructions, Property & Building Materials 55 LIFKON SWK Enterprises Sdn Bhd Trading & Wholesaling 56 Lingtec Instruments Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 57 LT Tyre Group Sdn Bhd Automotive 58 Mama Global International Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 59 MM Cosmetic Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 60 Moneysave (M) Sdn Bhd Financial Services 61 Mos Nutraceutical Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 62 Multiample Construction Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials 63 Mystar Security Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunications 64 Nanyang Expertise Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 65 Nature Farm Enterprise Sdn Bhd Consumer Goods 66 Neogenix Laboratoire Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 67 Newpages Network Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 68 Oasis Swiss Sdn Bhd Consumer Goods 69 Olivestouch Technologies Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunication 70 OTM Group Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials 71 Pasaraya Borong Sakan Sdn Bhd Retail 72 Pascal Engineering Sdn Bhd Trading & Wholesaling 73 Planworth Global Factoring Sdn Bhd Financial Services 74 PPS Global Network Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 75 R&M Electronics Sdn Bhd Electrical & Electronics 76 ReanneQ Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology 77 Recove Group Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 78 Regime Freight & Logistics Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 79 Revive Health Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 80 Right Training Academy Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 81 RMS Synergy Sdn Bhd Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy 82 Rowy Hardware Sdn Bhd Trading And Wholesales 83 Rurutiki Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 84 Saudagar Group Holdings Sdn Bhd Trading And Wholesales 85 Seazone Innovative Sdn Bhd Retail 86 Senheng Stainless Steel Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 87 Setia Access & Facade Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 88 Signature Tasty Claypot House Holding Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 89 Sinar Widuri Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials 90 Sing Lian Ping Engineering Construction Sdn Bhd Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy 91 Siti Healthcare Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 92 Snapgo Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 93 SOKA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 94 Speedoffice Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 95 SRKK Consulting Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunication 96 Star Glory Asia (M) Sdn Bhd Retail 97 Synergy Chemicals Sdn Bhd Oil & Gas, Green Tech, Mining & Energy 98 Taka Cake Supplies Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 99 TDC Holdings Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 100 Team Some Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 101 Tekno Bumi Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunications 102 The Best Supplies Sdn Bhd Trading & Wholesaling 103 Think Interior Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 104 Think Osem Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunications 105 Thong Sheng Food Technology Sdn Bhd Food & Beverage 106 Three Kim Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 107 Thunder Express Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 108 TMM Engineering Services Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials 109 TNS Log Services Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 110 Todak Culture Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 111 Todak Fusion Sdn Bhd ICT & Telecommunications 112 TPTW Engineering Sdn Bhd Industrial & Commercial Products 113 Trans-Coastal Lines Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 114 Trinity42 Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services 115 Triple H Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials 116 UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd Electrical & Electronics 117 UPT Forwarding & Transport Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics 118 Urban Hygienist Sdn Bhd Retail 119 Urban Spice & Seasonings Sdn Bhd Agriculture, Livestock, Plantations & Commodities 120 Vertex Central Industries Sdn Bhd Construction, Property Dev, & Building Materials 121 Visata Creative Sdn Bhd Retail 122 Vivid Telecommunication Sdn Bhd Retail 123 Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd Electrical & Electronics 124 Wan World Funeral Services Personal Service 125 Wonder Esplanades Sdn Bhd Consumer Goods 126 Zig Zag Builders (M) Sdn Bhd Constructions, Property & Building Materials

For more information, please visit http://sme100.asia.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary Software-as-a-service — Total engagement assessment model – in our portfolio.

About SME100 Awards

The SME100 Awards is a business recognition awards program recognising and celebrating fast-growing and the most innovative SMEs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam across 20 selected industries. The awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). More than just an award, SME100 is a powerful learning and business development platform. Through our extensive university-level classes, enrichment seminars, workshops, and forums - SME owners and key personnel can up-skill themselves with the latest know-how and intelligence.

Editorial Contact:

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

adrian@businessmedia.asia