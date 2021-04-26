Malaysian YouTuber Isa Isarb Organises Third Cash Giveaway on Bigo Live to Spread Hope and Joy during Ramadan

The cash giveaway will be livestreamed at 9PM MYT on Friday, 30 April

MYT on Friday, 30 April Fans and viewers will have an opportunity to participate and win cash prizes amounting to RM 20,000

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a leading global livestreaming platform, is delighted to host popular Malaysian YouTuber and influencer Isa Isarb (BIGO ID: isaisarb) for his third cash giveaway. The exclusive one night only giveaway will be livestreamed on the Bigo Live app on Friday, 30 April at 9PM MYT.



Isa Isarb Organises Third Cash Giveaway on Bigo Live to Spread Hope and Joy during Ramadan

With a collective following of almost 1.2 million across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Isa Isarb is one of Malaysia's most popular entertainers and influencers. Fans and viewers will get an exclusive opportunity to interact with him, and stand a chance to win cash prizes amounting to RM 20,000. The upcoming giveaway will be Isa Isarb's third on Bigo Live, following previous livestreams in May and June 2020 where he gave away RM 30,000.

During the livestream, Isa Isarb will be conducting a rapid-fire quiz where he will be asking viewers random quiz questions. Viewers will be able to win cash prizes by answering these questions correctly. Isa Isarb's giveaway is part of the Youtuber's efforts to spread hope and joy during the Ramadan period and is aimed at helping Malaysians better celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays.

"It is nice to be back on Bigo Live to host my third cash giveaway to Malaysian viewers. Bigo Live has always been supportive, and being on the platform is complementary to what I do on YouTube. I resonate greatly with Bigo Live's mission to spread positivity and joy, and I hope that my upcoming cash giveaway can do the same for viewers too," Isa Isarb said.

"During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and MCO restrictions, many Malaysians have lost their jobs and source of income. This Ramadan, I want to give back to the community by providing Malaysians with something to cheer about and hopefully provide them with the opportunity to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday without worry. I am thankful that Bigo Live has allowed me to do so, and I look forward to connecting and creating beautiful memories with fellow Malaysians," he added.

Bigo Live strives to become the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment while empowering users with an exciting new social language. The livestreaming platform continues to create exclusive opportunities for the community to interact and engage with their favourite local celebrities, influencers and artists from the comfort of their homes.

Watch and participate in Isa Isarb's livestream and cash giveaway by downloading the Bigo Live app here (available on iOS and Android). Follow Bigo Live Malaysia for more updates on Facebook here .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.