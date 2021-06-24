KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a leading live streaming platform, will host Malaysian influencer and music producer Cik B (Bigo Live ID: cikb_havoc66) and her mother, Datuk Seri Vida, for a livestream session on Thursday, 24thJune 2021 at 9.30pm.



Malaysia's Cik B to Unveil Emotional Surprise for Cosmetic Tycoon, Datuk Seri Vida on Bigo Live

During the livestream, the daughter of the cosmetics entrepreneur will go live to update her fans on events leading up to her mother's emotional outcry as seen on Instagram.

No stranger to Malaysia's entertainment scene, Cik B was most recently lauded for her debut single "Tolonglah" which raked in over a million views in its first few days of release. Cik B's first livestream on Bigo Live will be an opportunity for her fans to get a sneak peek into what goes on in her life.

Such engagements are also part of Bigo Live's efforts to provide exclusive opportunities for the community to interact with their favourite local celebrities, and to become the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment. Cik B joins the ranks of other regional and global celebrities which includes K-Clique, Iman Troye, Australian DJ M4Sonic, Japanese stars Ryo Nishikido and Jin Akanishi among many others, who similarly took to Bigo Live to bring positivity, hope and joy to users around the world.

To catch the livestream, please download the Bigo Live app here ( iOS , Android ).

