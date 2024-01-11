Malaysia’s First Omnichannel Cloud Messaging Platform Launched To Automate Customer Communications, Engagement

—

Friday Chua-Founder and CEO of Cims Tech

CiMS Tech launched the country’s first omni-channel software that enables seamless customer communication across multiple messaging platforms.

Designed to reshape and propel micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) towards a more successful digital future, the platform is aimed at delivering solutions to counter fragmented customer interactions and deal with issues in real time.

The technology solutions provider said many MSMEs are still stretched thin operating their brick-and-mortar business model and lacking the know-how and resources to instantly connect with customers and address their needs in real time. Small businesses that utilize digital omnichannel platforms have reported experiencing a 27% increase in productivity with revenue up 24.3%.

CiMS Tech, a cloud-based social messaging platform goes beyond being a mere tech automation platform – it stands as a steadfast partner and ally to MSMEs, offering unwavering support, expert guidance, and the tools for their advancement.

“The cornerstone of the Malaysian business landscape, MSMEs contribute 38.4% to the nation’s GDP. As such it is imperative that digital adoption be viewed as an investment tool to generate sustainable income sources instead of cost. With real-time data insights now serving as a competitive edge, data-driven decision-making is now more important than ever. Recognizing this as an important tool, Cims Tech aims to go beyond being a mere tech automation platform – standing as a steadfast partner and ally to MSMEs,” shares Friday Chua (pic), Founder and CEO of Cims Tech.

Through their new automation platform, Cims Tech looks to provide MSMEs with unwavering communication support, guidance from industry experts as well as the right tools for their digital advancement.



﻿Empowering Businesses with Cims’s Approach

Many businesses today rely entirely on social channels to interact with their customers and other counterparts. Through their automation platform, Cims Tech now makes it possible to reach customers wherever they are on their digital journey.

The brand is the first of its kind to combine multiple messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Instagram, and Telegram all into a single center. Whether it is online or offline, Cims Tech integrates seamlessly with various software and applications to create a smooth and efficient workflow. Cims Tech is the ultimate solution for MSMEs who want to leverage the power of digitalization and automation.

With the platform, MSMEs can now foresee up to 40% increase in revenue, and experience enhanced and personalized customer interactions. Additionally, Cims offers sustainable innovative automation and streamlining features that lead to significant savings in operational costs and enhanced efficiency across workflows. Moreover, Cims empowers businesses to navigate towards a more stable future, leveraging intricate insights from customer behavior data to make shrewd decisions and strategies.

“We strongly believe Cims is a technological innovation that can best serve the country and community growth, and we commit to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation to make the digitalization as straightforward as possible for MSMEs,” added Chua.

By 2027, Cims Tech envisions expanding their operations throughout Southeast Asia, empowering over 20,000 MSMEs, transforming businesses, and ensuring they are able to reach their full potential through digitalization.

For businesses ready to embark on a journey of growth, Cims Tech is more than a service provider; it's a strategic partner committed to driving sustainable success. To explore how Cims Tech's innovative solutions can elevate your business, contact at:

Whatsapp: +6013 5938833 Email: customer@cimstech.my Website: https://cimstech.com.my/

