Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Lauds 17 Winners of the ASEAN Energy Awards 2021

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) congratulates 17 companies and individuals' achievements on winning various categories at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2021. The awards are the highest recognition bestowed on Southeast Asia public and private companies for their contribution to energy efficiency and renewable energy development in the ASEAN regions.

Taking home the top honours at the AEA 2021 are Jimah East Power Sdn. Bhd for CCT Utilization for Power Generation Category (Large) Category; Universiti Teknikal Malaysia for Energy Management in Buildings and Industries Awards (Large Buildings) in Sustainable Energy Management System in Public University; Hospital Yan for Energy Management in Buildings and Industries Awards (Small and Medium Building) in Energy Management System; Ramatex Textiles Industrial Sdn. Bhd.'s Ramatex Fuel Switch Project from Fossil Fuel to RE-Biomass for Off-Grid Category (Thermal) among others.

Malaysia also won first place at Biofuel and Special Submission Categories for Integrated Palm Waste Management Facility (IPWMF): A Biomass Manufacturing Plant and Biogas Power Plant with Rooftop Solar. Phase 1: Palm Biomass Solid Fuel Plant by Reviva Sdn. Bhd and Food Waste Anaerobic Treatment Technology (FWATT) Model AD E-50 by Alam Flora Environmental Solutions Sdn. Bhd, respectively.

Aside to trophies and plaques, the winners received high-profile recognition during the virtual award presentation event attended by ASEAN Member States' Ministers of Energy.

Hosted by Brunei on September 15, the event was broadcasted live via the ASEAN Centre for Energy's social media channels. Participated by ten members of ASEAN countries, the judging panel selected the award winners based on their achievements during the competition period.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said, "My heartiest congratulations to the 17 Malaysian organisations that were accoladed at this year's AEA. Their success reflects Malaysia's leadership in rolling out game-changing sustainability practices in our energy sector."

Amplifying the nation's efforts

The winning announcement of AEA 2021 is significant to provide a mechanism for organisations to continuously develop, benchmark, and acknowledge initiatives and best practices in energy development, as well as to those working on energy efficiency and renewable energy development projects that contribute to energy sustainability.

"I hope these achievements will inspire more Malaysian organisations to embark on sustainable energy practises in their operations, thereby contributing significantly towards Malaysia's carbon emissions reduction target," he added.

The notable wins have demonstrated the country's proactive involvement in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors. The awards also acknowledge the diligent undertakings of companies to ensure energy efficiency and sustainability in the region, and to continuously further the country's progress and growth towards a more sustainable future.

The 26 representatives selected for the AEA 2021 previously won the National Energy Awards (NEA) 2021 with 12 of them bringing the ASEAN level awards home.

With continued green initiative efforts, KeTSA invites public and private sectors in the country to take part in NEA 2022 as the submissions are open.

For submission, contact NEA Secretariat at nea@greentechmalaysia.my .

About National Energy Awards (NEA)

The National Energy Awards is an annual recognition to acknowledge outstanding achievements and best practices in driving the country's sustainable energy agenda. Inaugurated in 2018, the awards are part of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' (KeTSA) initiative to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy in Malaysia.