Malaysia's Nanovon(TM) makes headway into Qatar, Russia, & Central Asia

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voneco's Nanovon™️, a scientifically-substantiated self disinfectant nano-coating hosted a strategic presentation to the Russian, Qatari, & Central Asian ambassadors in Malaysia. The session, conducted with strict social-distancing SOPs, was officiated by the honourable, former prime minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya.

Nanovon™️, Voneco's continuous anti-microbial disinfectant nano-coating safeguards businesses & their premises, while complementing the global efforts that vaccine bodies are rolling out. Residences, offices, hotels, airports, restaurants, spas, etc are now aware that this new normal isn't going to change anytime soon. Unlike disinfectant products which only kill pathogens for a short period of time, Nanovon™️ has been proven to have a lasting effect up to 365 days on surfaces with an unprecedented 30-seconds kill time.

"This unique product, Nanovon™️ is the contribution of Malaysia towards the international fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It complements vaccines that have already been developed or are in the process of being developed. We believe the simultaneous use of vaccines together with Nanovon™️ for long-term anti-microbial disinfection of surrounding environments will definitely escalate the level of protection of humanity against viral illnesses," said H.E. Ardasher Saeedjaafar Qodiri, Ambassador & Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Malaysia.

Due to the pandemic, the global demand for antimicrobial coatings has increased drastically across various industries, however the majority of those offerings fail to provision medically evidenced documentation & independent third-party reports that back up their marketing claims. Voneco's Nanovon™️ not only has conducted field studies, but is also endorsed by a host of global bodies & labs that prove its efficacy and consistency within real-world applications.

"This presentation in the presence of the honourable Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad serves as the strategic jumping-board for Malaysia's Nanovon™️ reaching beyond the borders of Southeast Asia. The esteemed ambassadors of Russia, Qatar, and Tajikistan who attended have all shown interest in the possibility of becoming regional producers of this revolutionary offering in their respective regions" said Mr. Faizan Khan, Managing Director of Voneco Sdn. Bhd.



From Left to Right Seated: Faizan Khan, Yang Berhormat Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Dr. A.J Minai, Dr. Rayyan Eshaghpour.

Social interactions & events have in many ways come to a halt ever since most governments began to implement stringent SOPs and lockdowns in order to contain the rate of COVID-19 infection. While several economists have repeatedly highlighted the catastrophic impact this virus has had on the global economy, more and more experts are now pointing out the psychological impacts that COVID-19 has had on citizens across the world.

"With the vaccines here, there's still a lot of unanswered questions. For example, will the vaccines we have today work on these new strains that experts are discovering? It's still a long journey ahead before we all say that COVID-19 is over. Which is why the more we can all do together to secure both, people and premises in everyday environments, the better. Human-to-human transmission is something that the vaccines will tackle, but object-to-human transmission is something that we want to offer the world through Nanovon™️," said Dr. A.J Minai, Director of Voneco Sdn. Bhd.

H.E Naiyl M. Latypov, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Malaysia spoke of how there is a synergy between Malaysia and Russia at this crucial stage of the global pandemic, particularly in context to how the vaccines & nano-coatings will complement one another in the months to come. He also mentioned that more must be done to identify & export credible nano-coating offerings like Nanovon™️ to as many countries as possible so that more lives can be saved.

From the embassy of the state of Qatar, Kuala Lumpur was Mr. Khalid Mohamed M. Al-Noaimi who attended to better understand if Qatar would be interested in exploring Nanovon™️ as an added safeguard as the vaccines are being rolled out across the middle-east.

"We hope that today's presentation and demonstration will enable a strategic pathway into Qatar, Russia, and Central Asia. Global events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022 hosted by Qatar can benefit tremendously from Nanovon™️ in comparison to traditional sanitisation offerings," said Dr. Rayyan Eshaghpour, Director of Voneco Sdn. Bhd.

Voneco's Nanovon™️ is a globally benchmarked, nano-coating, with a self-disinfecting capability for up to 365 days on surfaces, surpassing stringent international certifications with regards to a full spectrum of viruses & bacteria.

For more information, please visit www.von-eco.com