Mall OK Group Joint Stock Company Launched A New Hydrogen Plant, Aiming For 85 Factories In Vietnam By 2027

PHU THO, Vietnam, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, Mall OK Group Joint Stock Company’s newest Hydrogen water plant went into operation in Lot CN06, Thuy Van Industrial Park, Viet Tri, Phu Tho Province, Vietnam. It will mainly produce 19 -liter water bottles and canned beverages, with a production rate of 5000 units per day.



This is one of the two factories that will be operating in Q4, 2022. Mall OK Group aimed to build up to 85 factories in Vietnam from 2022 to 2027.

Founder & Chairman Nguyen Duc Quang

A modern automated production line that meets ISO 22000: 2018 will strictly control the entire process from the pure water input to the final product, clean alkaline ion-rich hydrogen water. This is the highest drinking water standard to ensure consumers' safety.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Quang, Chairman of Mall OK Group, said: “We commit to bringing the best products for the health of the community. When our second factory in Ho Chi Minh comes into operation, the products would help solving 4 pollution issues in Vietnam (water, air, food and electromagnetic wave pollution). Mall OK Group products are gradually solving the above problems and are highly appreciated by the market.”

According to the IPO roadmap from 2022 to 2027, Mall OK Group is preparing for global capital raising by completing the organizational structure, and building KPIs at all levels and employees’ salary and incentives. At the same time, they are looking to promote strategic partnerships with domestic and international audit companies to review their strategic goals and business model with a long-term vision.

