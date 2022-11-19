Malloc brings an ultra-secure VPN service with a new design and additional features to its popular Android app

Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security is the new version of the popular app Antistlaker which encrypts traffic, blocks ads and spyware from collecting users’ data

Malloc re-launches Antistalker, and enhances existing privacy and security features with a VPN Data shield and a new design. The app is now available on both Google Play Store and App Store.

Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security, the new version of the popular app Antistlaker, allows users to surf privately and protect themselves from spyware at the same time.

Malloc is an AI-driven privacy and data security startup that helps people and organisations to protect their data and secure their online privacy.

Malloc's new VPN encrypts a user’s data and routes it through secure servers, making it virtually impossible for anyone to spy on their online activity. Malloc is unique in that it blocks known spyware, crypto mining websites, and adware, ensuring that a user’s device is protected from these malicious programs.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect to see after a user installs the app from Google Play Store.

Secure VPN servers

Malloc currently provides servers for encrypted and private surfing through servers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom - with the list expanding with every update of the app.

VPN Data Shield

A unique security feature, the VPN Data Shield, complements the VPN and blocks ads and all communication with spyware, data trackers, crypto mining and adult content websites.

Real-time Spyware Detection

Malloc detects spyware, such as NSO Pegasus and Cytrox Predator, in real time by detecting abnormalities in a user’s network activity. The app will notify the user when spyware is detected and prevent it from collecting data.

Monitoring Console

Via the Monitoring Console, a user can check where their data is being sent, as well as all the block attempts to send data. Malloc is one of the few apps out there that allows a user to have full knowledge and control of where their data is sent. This feature is only available during an active VPN connection.

Malloc VPN on Android devices, continues to feature all capabilities of the well-known Antistlker app including Device Security Scan, Root Check, Mic Blocker, and Permission Manager.

Whether someone is concerned about their online privacy or simply wants to protect their device from spyware, Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security is the perfect solution.

