Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security App launched for online and on-device data security

Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security encrypts traffic, blocks ads and spyware from collecting users’ data

—

Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security is a new app for iPhone users that can help you block the transmission of your data to ads, spyware, adult content sites and crypto mining sites. It works with a secured VPN and allows you to see all the domains your phone connects and sends data to and all the domains that it blocks. The app was first available on android that now has more than 700,000 downloads on Google Play Store.



While there are a number of VPN apps allowing you to hide your ID and access geo-restricted content, security is often not addressed by existing solutions. It’s unfortunate that apps on our mobile phones are connected to hundreds of unknown and malicious domains daily. Most of these domains are spyware and data trackers collecting private information for advertising and profiling purposes.

The app also detects well-known spyware like the Pegasus NSO, which affected more than 50,000 people in more than 150 countries this year, and the Cytrox Predator which has been detected in phones of members of the European Parliament affecting both iOS and Android devices. Beyond known spyware, the unauthorised data collection and leakages reported in the press have heightened concerns about the privacy of user data on the internet. In July 2019, more than 1000 Google Assistant recordings were leaked providing evidence that the device is always listening/recording data, even when permissions are not granted.

Both the iOS and Android apps have several vulnerability detection features, for example, root/jailbreak check. The Android app includes some extra such as microphone and camera monitoring for when apps secretly use the camera or microphone of your device, it allows you to mute your microphone to discuss with confidence and an anti-theft alarm to protect your device from theft.

Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security has been developed by Malloc, a startup that specialises in AI-driven privacy and security protection.

To download Malloc VPN: Privacy & Security on an iOS device like iPhone and iPad visit the Appstore.



Contact Info:

Name: Artemis Kontou

Email: Send Email

Organization: Malloc

Website: https://www.mallocprivacy.com/



Release ID: 89085128

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.