Maly Marketing Celebrates Over 20 Years of Marketing Excellence

Maly Marketing proudly celebrates over two decades of delivering outstanding marketing solutions. Founded by Steve Maly in 2004, the agency has grown to manage over $20 million in annual advertising spend, employing a mix of cutting-edge technologies and proven marketing strategies to achieve consistent results for clients.

Achievements in 2024

The agency's success is reflected in the impressive results achieved for clients this year, including:

27% average decrease in customer acquisition costs

$4 to $1 average return on ad spend

57% average increase in organic search demand

Despite the challenging economic climate, these figures are a testament to Maly Marketing's expertise in developing effective marketing strategies that drive real results.

Supporting Businesses of All Sizes

Maly Marketing remains committed to supporting a diverse range of businesses, from small enterprises looking to expand their reach to large corporations aiming to increase market share. The agency provides tailored marketing solutions designed to drive growth and achieve specific business goals.

Free Ad Account Audit Initiative

In an effort to give back to the business community, Maly Marketing is offering a free ad account audit. This initiative aims to help businesses optimize their advertising spend and make informed decisions regarding their marketing strategies. By providing this valuable service, the agency seeks to support businesses in maximizing their marketing investments.

Commitment to Excellence

Maly Marketing's dedication to excellence is evident in its results-driven approach and client-focused ethos. The agency combines creativity, customer service, and transparency to ensure that every marketing dollar is spent effectively. This approach provides clients with clear insights into their advertising performance, free from industry jargon.



About the company: Maly Marketing is a leading marketing agency that has been delivering innovative and strategic marketing solutions for over 20 years. The agency helps businesses stand out, achieve consistency, and see measurable results through creative and effective marketing efforts. With a comprehensive range of services, including digital marketing, traditional advertising, and brand development, Maly Marketing continues to set the standard for marketing excellence. For businesses seeking to enhance their visibility and achieve their marketing objectives, Maly Marketing offers a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success. The agency welcomes discussions on how to collaborate and drive business growth through strategic marketing initiatives.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Maly

Email: Send Email

Organization: Maly Marketing

Address: 800 Q ST. STE 103 Lincoln NE 68508-1393

Phone: 402.875.6228

Website: https://malymarketing.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OArRc3ss3NE

