Managing Director of Insight Intelligence Group, Mario Bekes, Expands Company Globally

Mario Bekes and his team announced they are expanding the Australian-based company, Insight Intelligence Group, globally. The Insight Intelligence Group specializes in surveillance investigations that need a regimental and methodical approach for this kind of investigation. They help businesses tackle and prepare for likely fraud, scams, and wrongdoings in the form of IP and ID theft, in both public and private sectors. Bekes and his team work relentlessly in a proactive manner to prevent such occurrences.

"You can’t do something brave,” says Bekes, “if you are not afraid." It is necessary to know the essential intelligence needs and open-source intelligence with clear objectives. It includes different methods and elements that are necessary for the creation of a successful surveillance investigation with additional legislation and acts. Those interested in knowing more about intelligence and surveillance can visit www.InsightIntelligence.com/au.



Mario Bekes ensures that his team understands the requirements of an investigation or surveillance for a company, for the employees and stakeholders, so that their investigation processes are completely tailored towards them, to report and communicate factual data to any organization. The company offers factual investigations for processes that include public liability claims, marine boat claims, general insurance claims, workers' compensation insurance claims, and more.

With Beke’s knowledge and dexterity in public and private sectors, he is speaking and training people internationally to prevent fraud. This global training in investigation and surveillance is designed for anyone who is interested in an investigation process or desires to be part of the investigation process. The training aims to cover various kinds of investigative skills.

Participants will learn skills on how to identify, how investigate, and ways to act on different incidents and issues that can be related to industrial espionage or even corporate intellectual property. Individuals learn everything about fraud to take steps to prevent fraud. The training sessions will be a combination of academic and scientific approaches to learning and developing skills needed for the investigation, interview, and evidence collection.



This global training is an excellent combination of best practices and theory that is being used worldwide in various sectors. Students' skills can be used in different occupations and needs in the government and corporate sectors. To book Bekes to speak or get insights into other topics related to investigation and surveillance, go to www.MarioBekes.com.au.



About Insight Intelligence Group:

Insight Intelligence Group specializes in the corporate investigation and offers risk management solutions through effective strategies. Their services include fraud prevention, time-effective solutions for the financial and insurance sectors, and providing competitive intelligence and training and education in investigative solutions.

The company works to help people assist with the execution and planning of surveillance investigations through a proactive approach. This ensures engagement with the organization regularly until the day of completion. The company offers surveillance investigation for life and income protection, workers' compensation claims, intellectual theft property, online surveillance, and work productivity. The company also provides training and consultation on surveillance investigations for team members and organizations.

About Mario Bekes:

Mario Bekes is renowned as a human intelligence, investigation, interrogation expert and Founder of Insight Intelligence Group – one of the trusted investigations firms that offer several services that include forensic investigations, surveillance investigations, factual investigations, and more. He is also an ambassador and activist for humanity. Bekes regularly speaks to over 100,000 listeners weekly on the radio show “Life: The Battlefield.” He is a public speaker and multi-international bestselling author of seven books and is currently finishing his 8th book, titled "What is the True Price of Freedom" being released in winter 2022.



Bekes speaks and trains individuals or employees globally on how to conduct a proper investigation in any workplace. This includes external or internal fraud investigations, compensation claims, external or internal thefts, reputation protection, and competitor analysis. After attending the different training seminars, he ensures that employees learn how to plan, manage, and investigate workplace techniques. They will be able to protect information as the analysis of a person is done, or a competitor is analyzed and they learn about different techniques and methods for various successful surveillance investigations.



