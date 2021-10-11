MANDALIKA, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics will hold a Digital Literacy Week in Mandalika, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. Through the event, the government aims to educate millennials in fighting hoaxes and scale up the digital marketing skills for micro, small-medium enterprises (MSMEs) in keeping up with current trends.



Mandalika Digital Literacy Week: Indonesia's Government Aims to Combat Hoax and Scale Up the MSMEs

Eyeing young people and small-medium entrepreneurs in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, the event will be held in hybrid format on October 12-13, 2021, targeting up to 75 participants onsite, and 50,000 viewers online.

To register, visit https://event.literasi digital.id/, or access the event online through Siberkreasi's Youtube channel and Facebook Page.

Mandalika Digital Literacy Week is designed to unlock the potential in millennials and MSMEs through training and digital education by renowned experts, such as Nicholas Saputra, Iwan Setiawan, and Donny B.U, an expert from the Ministry of Communications and Informatics.

"We aim to facilitate people, millennials and young entrepreneurs with knowledges of digital technology, as well as how to use internet effectively, safely, and most importantly, ethically," said Rizky Ameliah, the Ministry's Coordinator of Digital Literacy.

There are over 200 million people in Indonesia who have been actively using internet platforms to maintain their social interactions and also to stay productive while staying at home due to social and economic restrictions. "However, digital technology has also negative impact when it is used for circulating hoaxes, bullying, radicalism, and even terrorism. That is why we need equality in digital literacy so people can use it wisely," added Rizky.

Increase productivity with creative content

Titled "Digital Literacy Talk (Pekan Literasi Digital)", the first day event will invite digital experts from the Ministry to be the speakers. The discussion will focus on how people can identify hoaxes from their type, motive, impact, and how to ethically turn them back to stop the spread.

At the second session of the first day's event called "Knowledge-sharing: How to optimize profit with digital content (Gali Ilmu: Kelas Dasar Jualan Online/ Hujan Cuan di Era Digital)," participants will learn basic knowledge on digital marketing for MSMEs. The session will include best practices for a successful marketplace business, as well as strategies in pricing, branding, and customer service.

The second day is focusing on reviving tourism in Mandalika. A well-known actor and Gerakan Nasional Literasi Digital (GNLD) Siberkreasi's ambassador, Nicholas Saputra, will share knowledges on public speaking and photography tactics for creative content.

At the photography session, Nicholas will share his experiences and techniques for more creative shots. It started as a hobby and now Nicholas has gained popularity as an Instagram photographer, mostly in nature and landscape feeds, with over 1.2 million followers.

About The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement focuses on using digital literacy to elevate the national capability and further the Indonesian people.