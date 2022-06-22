MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SINGAPORE RECOGNISED AS 2022 GREAT PLACE TO WORK

SYDNEY, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates today announced its Singapore office has been certified as a 'great place to work' according to the 2022 Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey. The accreditation is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by survey platform Emprising, with the anonymous survey measuring a number of areas including workplace culture, alignment, trust and connection.

Headquartered in Atlanta, but with a strong presence in the APAC region, Manhattan Associates is the industry leader in enabling supply chain, inventory and omnichannel transformation. Many of the world's top brands depend on Manhattan's innovative suite of software-driven solutions to improve their global operations and deliver an optimal customer experience.

"The supply chain and logistics space in Singapore and Asia-Pacific is booming right now and this recognition shows that our Manhattan work culture is as vibrant, dynamic and healthy as the space we are working in," commented Richard Wright, managing director of Manhattan Associates in Singapore.

"Manhattan Associates has long championed a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and mutual respect and we are delighted to earn this honor because it comes directly from our employees. It is their energy and commitment to innovation and progress that are the cornerstones of our success in Singapore, not to mention all over the globe too," added Wright.

Employee engagement is a priority at Manhattan Associates, where the company strives to support all aspects of an employee's personal life and professional development through its Be Your Best Self program. This program comprises Rewards, Wellness, Development, Family, Community and Career, and offers an extensive set of training and development opportunities, top-notch benefits, community outreach initiatives and innovative wellness programs.

Keith Hunter, head of HR for Manhattan in APAC added "At Manhattan we put our people first so it is particularly satisfying to see that over 80% of those surveyed said that they either agreed or strongly agreed that they wanted to stay with Manhattan for 'a long time'. The other results also provide us with some really positive feedback and will enable us to deliver an actionable roadmap that will take our employee engagement to the next level over the coming years."

