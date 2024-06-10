Manhattan Stainless, Carbon Steel Scalpel Blades Without Handle: Line Expanded

SurgiMac has expanded its medical product line to offer various sterile scalpel blades for surgeons. The blades come individually wrapped and are ideal for a wide range of surgical applications.

SurgiMac's expanded line includes both stainless steel and carbon steel surgical blades in sizes #10 through #15 and #20 through #25. All blades come individually wrapped in sterilized, peel-away packaging - and the carbon steel blades are designed to be disposable.

SurgiMac's line of scalpel blades is suitable for a range of surgical specialties, including dermatology, podiatry, and general surgery. The company strives to provide the most effective blades, with a compact packaging design for convenient, easy storage. All SurgiMac scalpel blades are made to fit standard surgical scalpel handles across most models and brands.

Carbon steel scalpel blades are known for their impeccable durability and sharpness, allowing surgeons to make the most precise incisions possible. However, since carbon steel is prone to corrosion, particularly in wet or humid environments, many of SurgiMac's carbon steel blades, such as MacCut #65, are disposable. The company's stainless steel scalpel blades also offer maximum precision and are resistant to rust and corrosion. SurgiMac has disposable stainless steel #64 blades and a wide variety of reusable stainless steel blades.

SurgiMac's blades can be purchased in boxes of 10 or 100 pieces and the company is currently offering them at reduced prices.

About SurgiMac

With offices in New York, Florida, and Utah, SurgiMac is a manufacturer and national distributor of high-quality medical and dental supplies. The company prioritizes environmental sustainability, and is driven to improve medical and dental professionals' ability to serve their patients most effectively by providing them with supplies from only the most reputable brands.

"At SurgiMac, innovation is at our core," said one company spokesperson. "We're on a continuous quest to create cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that redefine healthcare. We're not just providing products; we're shaping the future of medical and dental care."

