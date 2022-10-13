Mano Vignana Yatra by SUPAR Foundation is happening from 16th Nov - 16th December

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao unveiled the poster of India’s first ‘Mano Vignana Yatra’ by SUPAR Foundation. poster was also launched by Kakkireni Bharath Kumar Chairman of KBK Hospitals, Hyderabad, CA Mohan Mattupalli ( Admin Advisor - Masterminds for CA)
Harish Rao, Telangana’s health minister launched the poster of ‘Mano Vignana Yatra’, the first-of-its-kind initiative in India by SUPAR Foundation to educate and empower individuals on mental health, technology awareness, and youth empowerment.
Manovignana Yatra has also been launched by Kottu Satyanarayana - Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh,Jogi Ramesh Minister of Housing of Andhra Pradesh, Perni Nani ( MLA, Andhra Pradesh) Kakkireni Bharath Kumar Chairman of KBK Hospitals, Hyderabad, CA Mohan Mattupalli ( Admin Advisor - Masterminds for CA)
The 30 Day Mano Vignana Yatra focuses on mental health awareness, technology, digital opportunities, and cyber awareness to empower people across two Telugu states—Telangana and Andhra Pradesh--will be held between November 16 and December 16. Mano Vignana Yatra is brought to you by 21st Century IAS Academy, KBK Multi Speciality Hospitals, Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy.
An initiative of SUPAR Foundation, the yatra will be kick-started with a Flag off event in Hyderabad and the next day at Adilabad in Telangana on November 17 and it will cover 30 districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A valedictory session will be held in Hyderabad on December 16.
50000+ People, 5000+ Kms, 61 events, 30 Districts, 30 Days, 3 Speakers, 2 States, 1 Mission - Manovignana Yatra
The main aim of the Mano Vigana yatra is to create awareness of mental health, the role of technology, employment opportunities, and cyber awareness, educate and guide people on healthy and holistic lifestyles, educate parents on various psychological aspects, a suicide-free society, and empower students on the trending technologies
Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR Foundation stated that during the yatra about 45,000+ booklets will be distributed to the participants covering various topics on mental health, behavioral mindset, psychology, healthy mind, parenting tips, online and offline business opportunities, digital marketing, business tools, and resources. Apart from this, an offline event of two hours will be conducted in the educational institutions (Engineering Colleges / Degree Colleges) in the morning, and an offline event with three sessions on mental health, technology, and youth empowerment will be hosted at a Private venue in district headquarters in the evening.
All the offline events will be conducted by the speakers including Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR Foundation, psychologist and behavioral skill trainer who has trained about 10 lakh people in both the Telugu states for the past 11 years, Ramesha Eppalapalle, chairman EditPoint India and founder of PhotoFina who has trained more than 10,000 photographers on creative skills, financial management, financial freedom and Nikeelu Gunda founder & CEO of Digital Connect who has trained more than 18,000 people on digital marketing, creative skills and who is the former marketing consultant to the Government of Telangana.
Proposed Schedule of Mano Vignana Yatra:
Telangana Route Map
17th November (Thursday)- Adilabad
18th November (Friday)- Nizamabad
19th November (Saturday)- Jagityal
20th November (Sunday)- Mancherial
21st November (Monday) - Karimnagar
22nd November (Tuesday) - Siddipet
23rd November (Wednesday)- Warangal
24th November (Thursday)- Kothagudem
25th November (Friday)- Khammam
26th November (Saturday)- Suryapet
27th November (Sunday) - Nalgonda
28th November (Monday) - Mahabubnagar
Andhra Pradesh Route Map
29th November (Tuesday) - Kurnool
30th November (Wednesday) - Nandyal
01st December (Thursday)- Anantapur
02nd December (Friday) - Cuddapah
03rd December (Saturday) - Tirupati
04th December (Sunday) - Nellore
05th December (Monday) - Ongole
06th December (Tuesday) - Narasaropet
07th December (Wednesday) - Guntur
08th December (Thursday)- Vijayawada
09th December (Friday) - Eluru
10th December (Saturday) - Bhimavaram
11th December (Sunday)- Kakinada
12th December (Monday) - Rajahmundry
13th December (Tuesday) - Visakhapatnam
14th December (Wednesday) - Vizianagaram
15th December (Thursday)- Srikakulam
16th December ( Friday) - Hyderabad ( Valedictory)
Participate in Mano Vignana Yatra at your districts, Register for FREE at www.suparfoundation.com or call at +91 8886138871
