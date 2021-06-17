A manufacturer which provides 48V lithium batteries

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd，A professional 48v lithium battery manufacturer.

This company specializes in customizing 48V lithium battery modules. 48V lithium batteries are widely used in outdoor construction, field exploration, energy storage power supplies, medical equipment, emergency command communication vehicles, golf carts and other equipment. The company has 15 years of experience in lithium batteries. Customized experience. You can customize the lithium battery products you need at any time.

48v lithium battery manufacturer

The single cells on the market are generally around 3.7v, but in many cases the operating voltage range is slightly larger, it is obvious that there is a problem of insufficient voltage. At this time, battery packs and modular batteries that can increase the battery voltage will follow, and among many high-voltage batteries, 48v lithium-ion batteries have been widely used.

Compared with lead-acid batteries, 48V lithium-ion batteries have the advantages of small size, light weight, strong temperature adaptability, high charge and discharge efficiency, safety and stability, long service life, energy saving and environmental protection.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd 48V/20Ah Electric vehicle lithium battery

Endurance:

1. The power supply capacity of 48V20Ah lithium battery is: 48V×20AH=960WH (watt hour)

2. The "life time" of a 450W motor is: 960WH÷450W=2.13 hours

With the development of lithium battery technology, their theoretical endurance can reach 50km, and the actual endurance is still determined by the weight of the passenger and the weight of the car, some can reach 70km.

48V lithium battery classification

48V low temperature lithium battery

Made of special materials and processes

Suitable for cold environment

-50℃ 0.2C discharge efficiency 80%.

48V medical lithium battery

Ultra high power battery

Ultra high security

Large-capacity energy storage

48V power lithium battery

High energy density

High volume energy ratio

Support high rate discharge

48V energy storage lithium battery

High voltage platform

Large capacity, long life

Environmental protection and pollution-free

48V lithium iron phosphate battery

Superior safety performance

High thermal stability

Long cycle life

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd, has one-stop service capabilities in the field of lithium battery customization. You can call or email to purchase or customize batteries at any time，To know more about the company one can visit the above mentioned website.

