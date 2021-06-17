A manufacturer which provides 48V lithium batteries

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd，A professional 48v lithium battery manufacturer.
This company specializes in customizing 48V lithium battery modules. 48V lithium batteries are widely used in outdoor construction, field exploration, energy storage power supplies, medical equipment, emergency command communication vehicles, golf carts and other equipment. The company has 15 years of experience in lithium batteries. Customized experience. You can customize the lithium battery products you need at any time.
48v lithium battery manufacturer
The single cells on the market are generally around 3.7v, but in many cases the operating voltage range is slightly larger, it is obvious that there is a problem of insufficient voltage. At this time, battery packs and modular batteries that can increase the battery voltage will follow, and among many high-voltage batteries, 48v lithium-ion batteries have been widely used.
Compared with lead-acid batteries, 48V lithium-ion batteries have the advantages of small size, light weight, strong temperature adaptability, high charge and discharge efficiency, safety and stability, long service life, energy saving and environmental protection.
Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd 48V/20Ah Electric vehicle lithium battery
Endurance:
1. The power supply capacity of 48V20Ah lithium battery is: 48V×20AH=960WH (watt hour)
2. The "life time" of a 450W motor is: 960WH÷450W=2.13 hours
With the development of lithium battery technology, their theoretical endurance can reach 50km, and the actual endurance is still determined by the weight of the passenger and the weight of the car, some can reach 70km.
You can add a set of lithium batteries, or you can use the current new electric car chargers, such as the new parallel electric car charger, like the 48V20AH electric car, generally It can be fully charged in 2-3 hours; because the battery is charged in parallel, the voltage of the battery is the same, which can extend the life of the battery and prevent the electric vehicle from running out of power.
48V lithium battery classification
48V low temperature lithium battery
Made of special materials and processes
Suitable for cold environment
-50℃ 0.2C discharge efficiency 80%.
48V medical lithium battery
Ultra high power battery
Ultra high security
Large-capacity energy storage
48V power lithium battery
High energy density
High volume energy ratio
Support high rate discharge
48V energy storage lithium battery
High voltage platform
Large capacity, long life
Environmental protection and pollution-free
48V lithium iron phosphate battery
Superior safety performance
High thermal stability
Long cycle life
Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd, has one-stop service capabilities in the field of lithium battery customization. You can call or email to purchase or customize batteries at any time，To know more about the company one can visit the above mentioned website.
