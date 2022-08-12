Manulife and Water World kick off multi-year charity program to help underserved communities

The Manulife Water World Charity Program will provide 3,000 people every year with access to Water World for fun and wellness

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife has partnered with Water World Ocean Park to provide underserved communities an opportunity to embrace health and well-being through the Manulife Water World Charity Program, which kicked off today on International Youth Day with participation from 450 beneficiaries from five charity organizations.

Under this multi-year program, Manulife will distribute 3,000 Water World Ocean Park charity tickets every year to provide the underserved communities with an equal opportunity to stay active whilst they enjoy the water park. At today's special event, children from beneficiary families had the opportunity for a preview and participate in the new Mermaid Water Carnival, which will be launched in September at Horizon Cove presented by Manulife at Water World.

"As Hong Kong's longest continuously operating life insurer, Manulife has a key role to play in driving inclusivity, helping people in need, and empowering sustained health and well-being. Our charity programs help meet the needs of vulnerable communities by making healthier choices easier and more accessible," said Isabella Lau, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "Being a major sponsor of Water World, we have the privilege to partner with Ocean Park to share fun and joy with thousands of people from the community. We are also delighted to have the support of five established charity organizations in this inaugural year to extend our care to different communities across the city."

Water World Ocean Park has quickly become a popular destination for people in Hong Kong since its grand opening in September 2021. Among the water park's attractions, the all-weather mega indoor wave pool – Horizon Cove presented by Manulife – is a signature entertainment facility. The new Mermaid Water Carnival to be held at Horizon Cove during September weekends aims to promote ocean conservation through mermaid-themed performances and swimming exercises.

Ivan Wong, Chief Executive, Ocean Park Corporation, said, "It is our greatest pleasure to join hands with Manulife to invite everyone to stay active and share the fun of splashing into adventure at Water World. With different wave patterns generated continuously under its translucent skylight rooftop, Horizon Cove presented by Manulife is a perfect venue for activities designed to combine fitness with love for the ocean. We appreciate Manulife and the various charity teams for devoting every ounce of energy to today's event!"

This year, Manulife's five charity partners – The Boys' and Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong, Christian Family Service Centre, Po Leung Kuk, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, and Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association – will play an important role in enabling the program to better support underserved families, children and youth.

The launch of the charity program is in line with two key areas of focus within Manulife's Impact Agenda – empowering sustained health and well-being to support the journey towards a better life, as well as driving inclusive economic opportunities to create a more even playing field for all.



Isabella Lau, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, unveils the Water World’s Mermaid Water Carnival together with Ivan Wong, Chief Executive of Ocean Park Corporation.



Isabella Lau, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Ivan Wong, Chief Executive, Ocean Park Corporation; Alice Li (fourth from left), Head of Corporate Communications, Manulife Hong Kong; Ysanne Chan (fourth from right), Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, Ocean Park Corporation; Bryan Fish (third from right), Executive Director, Water World; and representatives from 5 charity organizations join hands to kick off the Manulife Water World Charity Program.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Ocean Park

Ocean Park is Hong Kong's unique home-grown theme park with a heritage of delivering family fun and fond memories. Since its opening in January 1977 as a non-profit organization, Ocean Park has developed itself into a world-class attraction connecting people with nature. It has gained consistent recognition for its extraordinary experiences, conservation and education work, and relationship with the community. The Park has successfully transformed into a premier international resort destination with the launches of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel in October 2018 and Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong in September 2021, and the soft opening of The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong in July 2022. For more information, please visit oceanpark.com.hk and waterworld.oceanpark.com.hk.

