Manulife announces new 'MOVE for GOOD' Challenge to promote health and help elderly people living alone stay warm this winter

ManulifeMOVE members to walk 100 million steps and help donate 1,000 mini heaters

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Solstice is an important festival in Hong Kong that brings family and loved ones together. In the spirit of togetherness and sharing love with the community, Manulife has announced its third "MOVE for GOOD" Challenge to bring warmth to needy elderly people living alone. "MOVE for GOOD" is one of Manulife's key corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which motivates ManulifeMOVE members to combine physical fitness with charitable giving for the betterment of society.



Manulife announces new “MOVE for GOOD” Challenge. By jointly achieving 100 million total steps from December 3 – 6, ManulifeMOVE members can help donate 1,000 mini heaters for needy elders living alone in Hong Kong before the Winter Solstice.

This winter, Manulife is inviting its MOVE members to collectively walk 100 million steps. When our members achieve this goal, Manulife will partner with Tung Wah Group of Hospitals to donate mini heaters to 1,000 needy elderly people living alone in Hong Kong before the Winter Solstice.

"We hope to combine the kindness of our customers with our 'MOVE for GOOD' initiative to spread festive joy to the needy in the community. Every step gives elderly people living alone a warm and comforting winter both physically and emotionally. Furthermore, we hope the initiative raises public awareness about how people can do more to help," said Isabella Lau, Manulife Hong Kong's Chief Customer Officer.

New "MOVE for GOOD" Overview

Registration Period Challenge Period Step Goal Benefits for Needy Elderly November 26 – December 2 December 3 – 6

(4 days) 100 million steps 1,000 mini heaters for needy elders living alone in Hong Kong

Kazaf Tam, Chairman of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, said: "We are grateful to partner with Manulife to help elderly people living alone. With this initiative, we will bring warmth and happiness to them at the end of a tough year by delivering the mini heaters with the support of Manulife volunteers."

This challenge is the third Manulife "MOVE for GOOD" initiative. The CSR initiative was first launched in February this year to bring together MOVE members for charitable causes. In the last two challenges combined, members walked 835 million steps and helped donate more than 2,200 festive meals and 1,000 pairs of sports shoes to the needy.

First launched in 2015, ManulifeMOVE rewards customers in Hong Kong who live an active, healthy lifestyle with premium discounts for achieving set goals. MOVE members can get discounts on eligible policies upon policy renewal for the next membership year for meeting daily average step goals: For example, hit 5,000 steps per day to receive a 5% premium discount; 7,000 steps per day to receive a 7% premium discount; and a 10% premium discount for MOVE members who average a minimum of 10,000 steps per day.

