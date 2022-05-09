Manulife appoints Aravind Srinivas as new Chief Risk Officer, Asia

HONG KONG, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife today announced the appointment of Aravind Srinivas as its new Chief Risk Officer, Asia and Head of Global Product and Insurance Risk Management. His appointment is effective 9 May 2022.

Srinivas will jointly report to Anil Wadhwani, President & CEO, Asia, and Rahim Hirji, Global Chief Risk Officer. He will be a member of the Asia Division Executive Committee and the Global Risk Leadership Team. Srinivas will be responsible for maintaining Manulife's global risk management framework across Asia, while overseeing Manulife's global product and insurance risk practice.

Srinivas joins Manulife from Munich Re Singapore, where he most recently served as Managing Director for its life, health, and high net worth businesses, with responsibility for business development, operations, actuarial governance, and underwriting. During more than 10 years with the reinsurer, Srinivas was also Senior Pricing Actuary for its life insurance business across markets in Asia, the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, and Africa. Before Munich Re, he served as Head of Pricing at Suncorp Life in Australia.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Aravind to the Manulife family," Wadhwani said. "His depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise will further strengthen Manulife's risk management and drive innovation throughout the company."

Wadhwani added: "As a leading global insurer, our robust risk culture has been fundamental to ensuring we deliver on our commitments to the millions of customers who entrust their health, wealth, and protection needs to us."

