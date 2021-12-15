Manulife appoints Head of Macau Branch to drive business growth

Carrie Tong, now Manulife Hong Kong and Macau's Chief Strategy Officer, to expand her responsibilities to oversee the Macau business

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong has announced the appointment of Carrie Tong as Head of Macau Branch in addition to her current role as Chief Strategy Officer for Hong Kong and Macau. Ms. Tong's appointment comes as part of the company's ongoing commitment to driving its growth ambitions in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and developing home-grown talent to bolster its leadership. She will start her expanded role from January 1, 2022, subject to regulatory approval.



Carrie Tong Manulife Hong Kong and Macau’s Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Macau Branch

In her newly expanded role, Ms. Tong will assume overall accountability for the Macau branch operations and will be responsible for driving Manulife's growth strategies and ambitions across the GBA region, which is a fast-growing economic powerhouse of which both Hong Kong and Macau are an important part. She will continue to report to Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

With expertise in streamlining business processes and overseeing the development of new markets and partnerships, Ms. Tong will head up a wide range of business initiatives such as driving operational efficiencies across Manulife's Macau business, strengthening synergies in the GBA, and ensuring all related strategies are pursued in a structured and impactful way.

In commenting on her new appointment, Mr. Green said: "Our Macau branch has grown rapidly to become an important part of our future growth plans. With Carrie's appointment as Head of Macau Branch, we will be better positioned to support our distribution channels whilst adding more ambition, investment, and structure to our Macau business strategy."

Ms. Tong joined Manulife Asia in 2015 to lead strategy development and business planning, drive business transformation, and execute its strategic project agenda across the region. She was appointed as Chief Strategy Officer for Hong Kong and Macau in 2020 and has since overseen a number of successful projects in relation to the company's ongoing investments in ramping up its agency and business footprint. Her expanded remit underscores Manulife's continuous drive to develop highly skilled home-grown professionals for its business expansion.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (HK$8.6 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.