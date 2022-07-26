Manulife enhances Cashless Day Surgery eService to diversify its comprehensive healthcare support

Expansion of specialist network, medical service providers, and categories of surgeries under eight major specialties offers customers more convenient quality health services

HONG KONG, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced it has enhanced its Cashless Day Surgery eService, the first-in-market and fully digitalized cashless service launched in 2019, to diversify claims pre-approval for customers at day surgeries. Eligible customers* can obtain speedy claims pre-approval for over 70 categories of day surgery simply by entering their Hong Kong Identity Card (HKID) number and date of birth on an online platform, thereby eliminating the claim submission process.

The eService enhancement, along with the expansion of the specialist network, is now available at about 300 designated specialists across eight major specialties. Manulife has expanded its medical service provider network through partnering with more hospitals and leading medical institutions, providing wider healthcare options and support to customers. These include CUHK Medical Centre and Hong Kong Baptist Hospital Ambulatory Medical Centre.

"Day surgery centres are increasingly popular in Hong Kong and have enhanced the consumer experience by offering a safe, easily-accessible and time-saving option for quality medical services," said Candy Au Yeung, Chief Operations Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "We have seen a significant rise in demand for day surgery treatment since we launched our Cashless Day Surgery eService three years ago, especially with more people avoiding inpatient care and embracing digital services during the pandemic."

"With the increasing demand for day surgeries and more digital and convenient services, we expedited our efforts to transform our holistic health offerings with better, more well-rounded health support. Our upgraded eService and expanded day surgery network provide customers with more choice and greater peace of mind. They also realize our 'Simply Better Health' promise to our customers – Live Better, Protect Better and Care Better, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to making peoples' lives better via better health services and claim experiences," added Ms Au Yeung.

Key enhancements for the Cashless Day Surgery eService include:

: Over 70 types of major day surgeries are now available under the Cashless Day Surgery eService, with an almost threefold increase on top of colonoscopy and gastroscopy surgical procedures, eye and skin surgeries. Some common surgeries, such as release of trigger finger, biopsy of breast, thyroid and prostate, colposcopy and cystoscopy, which accounted for around 70% of Manulife Hong Kong's Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme approved claims in 2021, can now be conducted in eligible clinics, day surgery centres and hospitals. Expansion of specialist network : 300 designated specialists covering eight major specialties. Besides gastroenterology, ophthalmology and general surgery, specialties including dermatology, orthopedics and traumatology, otorhinolaryngology (ENT), gynecology, and urology have been added.

: 300 designated specialists covering eight major specialties. Besides gastroenterology, ophthalmology and general surgery, specialties including dermatology, orthopedics and traumatology, otorhinolaryngology (ENT), gynecology, and urology have been added. Expansion of medical service provider: Manulife continues to add quality medical service providers to the extensive health network. To date, Cashless Day Surgery eService can be used in over 80 medical service provider locations including day surgery centers, hospital day surgery centers and hospital day wards.

The Cashless Day Surgery eService is among a series of Manulife's digital services that make things simple for customers. Other innovations include the ClaimSimple.hk website, which offers eClaims, My Medical Card and Find My Doctor services, and BuySimple.hk, the company's direct online sales platform with instant quotes, tax-savings calculators and online application services for selective tax-deductible products.

For more information about the latest Cashless Day Surgery eService offering, please visit the website link: HERE.

Note:

The content of this press release does not contain the full terms of the policy(ies), and the full terms can be found in the corresponding policy document(s). Before making a purchase, you should read the policy provisions for the exact terms and conditions that apply to these products.

*Cashless Day Surgery eService is available to customers of Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan with Major Medical or Major Medical Plus, Manulife Supreme VHIS Flexi Plan ($0 deductible), ManuMaster Healthcare Series/Benefit ($0 deductible) and ManuShine Series/Benefit ($0 deductible), subject to applicable terms and conditions.

# Common surgeries encountered around 70% of 2021 VHIS approved claims count of Manulife Hong Kong.

