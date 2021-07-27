Manulife enhances MOVE app to help make healthy habits stick

New 'Self-Set Target' lets customers set goals, achieve streaks, and earn rewards from Asia's leading health, wellness, and lifestyle brands.

This includes a subscription to Centr—a digital health and fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth—available to ManulifeMOVE customers in Hong Kong , Singapore , and Vietnam

The combination of targets and rewards helps customers build healthy habits—and stick to them.

HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife has launched a new habit-building feature on its MOVE app that allows customers to set their own fitness targets, achieve winning streaks, and earn exciting rewards, including a one to three month subscription to Chris Hemsworth's health and fitness app, Centr.

ManulifeMOVE customers can select access to Centr as a reward, once they have achieved a series of seven 'Self-Set Target' challenges. They will enjoy full access of the app's exclusive workout programs, meal plans, and meditation podcasts—all delivered by a team of internationally renowned health experts. Customers also gain entry to Centr's private Facebook community of over 50,000 members for 24/7 support.

Manulife has selected other leading and locally popular health, wellness, and lifestyle brands—including Sweaty Betty, CircleDNA, and Happy Plugs—to reward customers and help build lifelong healthy habits, as part of Manulife's commitment to make every day better.

"We all know how hard it is to stick to healthy habits, such as exercising regularly, eating better, and sleeping well," said Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing and Experience Design Officer, Manulife Asia. "That's why we're raising our engagement game. We've enhanced our behavioural insurance platform, ManulifeMOVE, with new functionalities and hand-picked meaningful rewards that truly help our customers build healthy habits that stick."

According to a prominent university study, it takes on average 66 days for a person to build a habit, forming a new behaviour that becomes automatic.[1] The Manulife Asia Care Survey also shows that the majority of people (95%) across Asia are taking personal actions to improve their overall health, mainly through exercising more and improving their diets.

Manulife is making keeping active easier and more rewarding. The new 'Self-Set Target' is a progression of the 'mini-challenges' with incentives delivered through Rewardz launched last May. With this new, innovative enhancement on the MOVE app, customers can now challenge themselves by specifying a target number of steps they want to achieve each day. Once they meet the target for four days, they earn a streak. And once they hit seven streaks, they can unlock a reward.

"This combination of consistently setting personal targets and earning rewards creates a virtuous cycle," added Nestor. "It will go a long way in helping our customers build healthy habits—and stick to them."

High-resolution photos of the new MOVE app enhancement are available for download at this link.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About ManulifeMOVE

ManulifeMOVE is a behaviour-linked programme that integrates activity-tracking and insurance solutions to motivate healthy habits among our customers. The flagship programme, delivered through the proprietary MOVE app, focuses on wellness. It provides access to an ecosystem of services that support our customers to take the next step in achieving better health. Designed to reward every move, the programme helps our customers make healthier lifestyle choices in both the immediate and longer term. The benefits to our customers range from healthcare partnerships that offer useful health insights to regular challenges that incentivise health improvement through wellness, entertainment and lifestyle rewards. With a strategic vision to become the ultimate engagement tool for all, ManulifeMOVE was first released in the Hong Kong market in 2015, specifically for policyholders. Also known as Manulife-SinochemMOVE in mainland China, the MOVE app is now available for customers and public users to download across six markets, including Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam via App Store or Google Play.

About Centr

Centr is a personalized digital health and fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth and delivered by his hand-picked team of internationally renowned experts. Centr offers daily workouts, meal plans, meditations and a 24/7 community offering support, extra tips and exclusive behind-the-scenes extras. Centr believes that being active, eating right and living well are the three ingredients for a healthy, happy and well-balanced life. Centr is designed to help you work out at home with minimal to no equipment or guide your workouts when you're in the gym.

