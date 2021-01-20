Manulife Hong Kong announces two senior appointments to strengthen distribution capability

Ivan Chan appointed as Chief Agency Officer

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the appointment of Ivan Chan as Chief Agency Officer (CAO) and Tracy Leung as Chief Partnership Distribution Officer (CPDO). Both appointments come as part of the company's ongoing commitment to strongly building its leadership to further expand its distribution capabilities.



"I am very pleased to see Ivan, one of our very best home-grown talent, appointed as our new CAO and to have Tracy, a hugely experienced executive in the financial industry, join us as our new CPDO. It's gratifying to see both bring more than two decades of professionalism and an excellent track record to their new roles at Manulife. Their extensive experience and strong leadership will be crucial in driving the further expansion of our agency force and partnership distribution," said Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, to whom both Mr. Chan and Ms. Leung report directly.

In his new CAO role, effective January 1, 2021, Mr. Chan takes responsibility for Manulife's strongly growing agency force in Hong Kong and Macau and significantly driving agency sales and headcount. Most recently as Manulife Hong Kong's CPDO, he succeeded Kareen Chow, who has retired as CAO after 30 years with Manulife. She will continue to serve the Company as a Senior Distribution Consultant.

Since joining Manulife in 1999, Mr. Chan has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and built a strong track record of transforming agency and other distribution teams into key drivers for business growth. He has extensive agency experience across various leadership and management roles, spanning sales management, business development, recruitment, sales promotion and training.

Ms. Leung, whose appointment took effect on January 15, 2021, oversees the distribution of Manulife's products in Hong Kong and Macau through banks, brokers and independent financial advisers. She is an industry veteran with 24 years of experience in senior executive roles and in managing sizeable teams across retail banking, mortgages, product and channel development. She joins Manulife from Standard Chartered Bank, where she was most recently Managing Director, Head of Bancassurance.

"Going into 2021, we have a unique opportunity to reinforce our market leadership in the Hong Kong and Macau markets, building on our outstanding achievements last year," Mr. Green added. "Our outstanding distribution capabilities are pivotal to our continued success and I am delighted that we have the strength of leadership and depth of talent to continue to accelerate our business growth."

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had C$1.3 trillion (HK$7.5 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.