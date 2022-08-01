Manulife Hong Kong launches new ManuPrimo Care critical illness plans offering multiple protection and market-first cancer flexible payout option



New products support customers on the road to health recovery and meet their diverse needs upon diagnosis, increasing their chances of surviving a critical illness

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of two new critical illness ("CI") plans, ManuPrimo Care and ManuPrimo Care (BestStart) (the "Plans"), designed to give customers well-rounded protection with flexible cancer payout options to better prepare them for a critical illness diagnosis. The Plans support the diverse needs for critical illness coverage, as well as variations in financial status, helping to alleviate financial stress throughout the medical journey -- from diagnosis, to treatment, to recovery and beyond.



Manulife Hong Kong today announces the launch of two new critical illness plans, ManuPrimo Care and ManuPrimo Care (BestStart). [From left] Isabella Lau, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau’s Chief Customer Officer, Danny Lee, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau’s Chief Product Officer, product ambassadors Gordan Lam, Louise Wong, and Aggie Ngan, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau’s Chief Medical Officer, announce the launch of the new products together.

The new Plans provide well-rounded protection for customers diagnosed with 121 critical illnesses up to the age of 100, as well as for stays in intensive care units (ICU), even from unknown diseases. ManuPrimo Care not only offers continuous care for cancer, heart attack and stroke, which may have a high risk of recurrence, but also dementia and Parkinson's disease which are on the rise among the ageing population[1] in Hong Kong.

"The pandemic has raised awareness of health problems among Hong Kong residents, as well as the need to act early when it comes to choosing the right treatment for critical illnesses. This was highlighted in a recent Manulife survey[2] that shows respondents look for plans that offer continuous financial support (46%) to stay protected and enjoy greater flexibility to choose between different payout choices," said Mr. Danny Lee, Chief Product Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "Manulife has always supported the society by developing leading customer-centric services and solutions to help increase the odds of survival against critical illnesses. ManuPrimo Care supports customers no matter the challenge with flexible options that allow them to make smart financial choices and choose the right treatment and recovery path."

Flexible cancer payout choices including market-first[3] late-stage cancer flexi option

With the medical journey of some patients being extended by advances in technology and treatments, fighting cancer can be a long battle. Each patient has different needs, depending on the type and stage of cancer. The Plans offer 1) first-in-market[3] late-stage cancer flexi option for people with stage 3 or 4 cancer; 2) continuous care benefit for newly diagnosed, recurrent, metastatic, and persistent cancer; and 3) continuous cancer income option for patients continuously receiving active treatment or end-of-life care. These options give customers the flexibility to choose the payout option that best suits their case and financial needs -- be it payment for surgery, monthly supplement for ongoing treatments, family's living expenses, or other needs.

Supporting expectant mothers and babies with well-rounded protection

Furthermore, with the ManuPrimo Care (BestStart) plan, expectant mothers can safeguard themselves during pregnancy and ensure their newborn child has well-rounded protection from multiple critical illnesses, including diseases arising from undetected congenital conditions when the policy is issued.

Manulife supports its customers to plan right and win the fight against critical illnesses. In Hong Kong, cancer (72%) remains the top health concern followed by heart disease (55%) and stroke (53%), according to a recent survey[2] conducted by Manulife. The survey also highlighted the outbreak of COVID-19 has raised concerns of new unknown diseases (42%). Dementia and Parkinson's disease (34%) are also a concern among the population. Regarding later-life illnesses, dementia is one of the most prevalent chronic illnesses among the elderly in Hong Kong, this poses challenges on healthcare resources and families.

With well-rounded multiple protection and flexible financial support from diagnosis to treatment, ManuPrimo Care helps to relieve financial stress for the insured and their families.

125th Anniversary Celebration Rewards

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Manulife in Hong Kong. From now till October 31, 2022, customers who apply for ManuPrimo Care and ManuPrimo Care (BestStart) through Manulife's insurance e-application service platform 'ePOS' with an annualized premium meeting the specified amount can enjoy an insurance coupon worth up to HKD2,000 or equivalent which can be used to deduct the initial premium immediately[4]. Please click here for more details about the promotion offer.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more details and risks about ManuPrimo Care and ManuPrimo Care (BestStart), please refer to the product brochure.

The content of this press release does not contain the full terms of the policy(ies), and the full terms can be found in the corresponding policy document(s). Before making a purchase, you should read the policy provisions for the exact terms and conditions that apply to these products.

Key features of ManuPrimo Care / ManuPrimo Care (BestStart):

Total protection up to 1,000% of notional amount: Protection does not end after the insured has made a claim on major critical illness. Manulife will continue to offer coverage for ongoing treatments, relapses or new diagnoses of designated critical illnesses, and even for disability.

Protection does not end after the insured has made a claim on major critical illness. Manulife will continue to offer coverage for ongoing treatments, relapses or new diagnoses of designated critical illnesses, and even for disability. Well-rounded protection at a guaranteed premium: Premium is guaranteed and will not increase throughout the premium payment period. After Manulife has paid a major critical illness benefit or a tier 2 ICU benefit, it will waive all future premiums for the basic plan, while still providing protection for the insured.

Premium is guaranteed and will not increase throughout the premium payment period. After Manulife has paid a major critical illness benefit or a tier 2 ICU benefit, it will waive all future premiums for the basic plan, while still providing protection for the insured. Multiple protection to support people on the road to recovery: After the first claim of a major critical illness or tier 2 ICU benefit, the insured will continue to be covered with the continuous care benefits. The protection gives five extra rounds of coverage for cancer, an extra two occurrences for heart attack or stroke, and one extra protection for dementia or Parkinson's disease [5] , each at 100% of the notional amount, up to age 85 of the insured.

After the first claim of a major critical illness or tier 2 ICU benefit, the insured will continue to be covered with the continuous care benefits. The protection gives five extra rounds of coverage for cancer, an extra two occurrences for heart attack or stroke, and one extra protection for dementia or Parkinson's disease , each at 100% of the notional amount, up to age 85 of the insured. [Market-first [3] ] 3 flexible payout options for cancer to suit people's needs upon diagnosis: The Plans offer 1) continuous cancer care benefit; 2) continuous cancer income option; and 3) market-first [3] late-stage cancer flexi option. After learning how far the cancer has developed upon a cancer diagnosis, the insured will have the flexibility to choose the payout option that is best for their diagnosis and financial needs.

The Plans offer 1) continuous cancer care benefit; 2) continuous cancer income option; and 3) market-first late-stage cancer flexi option. After learning how far the cancer has developed upon a cancer diagnosis, the insured will have the flexibility to choose the payout option that is best for their diagnosis and financial needs. [Market-first [3] ] Extra protection if daily living is severely affected: Counting from at least 180 days after the diagnosis of the first major critical illness claim [6] or after the discharge date of the stay in ICU for which a tier 2 ICU benefit has been paid, if the insured is unable to perform 2 out of the 6 "Activities of Daily Living" (ADL) and requires physical assistance of another person throughout the entire activity for 180 consecutive days or more, Manulife will pay an extra 100% of the notional amount.

Counting from at least 180 days after the diagnosis of the first major critical illness claim or after the discharge date of the stay in ICU for which a tier 2 ICU benefit has been paid, if the insured is unable to perform 2 out of the 6 "Activities of Daily Living" (ADL) and requires physical assistance of another person throughout the entire activity for 180 consecutive days or more, Manulife will pay an extra 100% of the notional amount. ManuPrimo Care (BestStart) - Option for expectant mothers to cover pregnancy and child after birth: During pregnancy, 105% total premiums due and paid (excluding any extra premium) in the unfortunate event of a miscarriage/stillbirth/termination of pregnancy recommended by a specialist medical practitioner/passing of the expectant mother and the unborn baby. After birth, the newborn child enjoys the well-rounded critical illness protection of the plan [7] , even on diseases arising from congenital conditions not yet detected when the policy is issued.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.