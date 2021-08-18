Manulife Hong Kong reports solid growth for second quarter and first half of 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manulife group of companies operating in Hong Kong ("Manulife Hong Kong") today announced solid financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021, reporting robust growth notably in core earnings and New Business Value (NBV).

Results overview:

Core earnings

Core earnings of HK$3.3 billion in the first half of 2021, up 16% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.7 billion in 2Q 2021, up 16% from 2Q 2020

Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) sales

APE sales of HK$3.2 billion in the first half of 2021, up 8% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.5 billion in 2Q 2021, up 7% from 2Q 2020

New Business Value

NBV of HK$2.3 billion in the first half of 2021, up 31% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.2 billion in 2Q 2021, up 46% from 2Q 2020

Mandatory Provident Funds (MPF) market share

Manulife was the largest MPF provider with a market share of 25.0% based on assets under management as at June 30, 2021 , up 0.6 percentage points from a year ago. Agency force remains a key driver of MPF business, delivering 49% growth in gross sales in the first half of 2021.

Agency force

Record-high number of agents at 10,792, up 8% from the previous year

"Our Hong Kong business continued its strong growth trajectory this quarter. As of the second quarter of 2021, we have grown core earnings by double-digits for 14 of the last 15 quarters. NBV in the second quarter recorded its highest year-on-year growth since the outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020. Looking at the first half of 2021, our year-to-date APE sales reported year-on-year growth for eight years in a row," said Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

"With a more positive market sentiment, we effectively pivoted to the right product strategy and expanded our distribution capabilities to meet customer needs, especially in health and retirement solutions. This is reflected in the strong and consistent growth in our savings and critical illness product sales during the first half of 2021. Agency force, being our largest distribution channel, was highly active and productive in driving both insurance and MPF sales. We also stood out in the market with our ability to recruit agents faster than our industry peers did. We will continue to invest heavily in our agency force expansion," added Mr. Green.

Core earnings in the first half of 2021 grew by 16% to HK$3.3 billion from HK$2.9 billion in the same period last year. Second-quarter 2021 core earnings were HK$1.7 billion, up 16% from HK$1.4 billion in the previous year quarter. The growth was attributable to higher new business volumes, favourable product mix, and in-force business growth.

APE sales in the first half of 2021 were HK$3.2 billion, up 8% from HK$3.0 billion in the same period of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 APE sales rose 7% to HK$1.5 billion from HK$1.4 billion in the previous year quarter, reflecting continued strong domestic demand and increased demand from mainland Chinese visitors.

In the first half of 2021, NBV rose 31% to HK$2.3 billion from HK$1.7 billion in the prior year period. Second-quarter 2021 NBV were HK$1.2 billion, an increase of 46% compared with HK$0.8 billion in the prior-year quarter, due to higher sales volume, favourable interest rates and product management actions.

Manulife Hong Kong offers customers comprehensive health and protection coverage including Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) and critical illness products. VHIS remains a popular medical insurance option, accounting for over 70% of Manulife Hong Kong's medical new business in the first half of 2021.

On retirement, Manulife Hong Kong continues to be the MPF market leader in Hong Kong with the largest share in terms of assets under management. Manulife Hong Kong's leadership position in the MPF market was reinforced after becoming the sponsor of the Allianz Global Investors MPF Plan on August 9, 2021.

Manulife Hong Kong will open a premium customer centre, named Manulife Prestige Centre, in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 23, 2021. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, this centre will enable agents and brokers to provide bespoke services dedicated to high-net-worth customers. The 7,300-square-feet, modernly furnished premium facility triples the size of the previous customer centre and doubles the number of meeting rooms, offering better customer experience with greater convenience and comfort.

"Further to leasing 145,000 square feet of Grade A office space at International Trade Tower, the Manulife Prestige Centre is the latest major investment we have made in Hong Kong. The launch of this prestigious customer facility reaffirms Manulife's unwavering commitment to the city and to delivering customer-centric services for Hong Kong residents as well as visitors when border reopens," continued Mr. Green.



Manulife Hong Kong today announced its second quarter and first half 2021 financial results. Present at the media briefing were (from left to right): Raymond Ng, Head of Employee Benefits; Rockson Leung, Chief Financial Officer; Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer; Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer and Head of Health; and Ivan Chan, Chief Agency Officer.



Manulife Hong Kong will open a premium customer centre, named Manulife Prestige Centre, in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 23, 2021.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had C$1.3 trillion (HK$8.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Notes: i. Manulife Hong Kong includes all our Hong Kong businesses including insurance, insurance-based wealth accumulation products, and our wealth and asset management businesses. ii. All percentage changes are stated on a year-over-year basis, except for MPF market share. iii. Core earnings for Manulife Hong Kong include insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products, and exclude our wealth and asset management businesses. Core earnings is a non-GAAP profitability measure. For full definition of core earnings, see "Performance and Non-GAAP Measures" in Manulife Financial Corporation's 2Q21 Management's Discussion and Analysis. iv. Annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales are presented to provide consistency of scope for NBV disclosures and industry practice. APE sales consist of insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products, and exclude our wealth and asset management businesses. They comprise 100% of regular premiums/deposits sales and 10% of single premiums/deposits sales. v. New business value ("NBV") is the change in embedded value as a result of sales in the reporting period. NBV is calculated as the present value of shareholders' interests in expected future distributable earnings, after the cost of capital, on actual new business sold in the period using assumptions that are consistent with the assumptions used in the calculation of embedded value. NBV excludes businesses with immaterial insurance risks, such as Hong Kong's wealth and asset management businesses. NBV is a useful metric to evaluate the value created by Manulife Hong Kong's new business franchise. vi. MPF market share is measured by share of assets under management and estimated net cash flows by scheme sponsor. Source: Table on p. 4 of Mercer MPF Market Shares Report as at June 30, 2021.

Related Links :

http://manulife.com.hk