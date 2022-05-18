Manulife launches ManuGlobal Saver to help people accumulate wealth

Seven currency options to capture global financial opportunities in dynamic markets

HONG KONG, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of ManuGlobal Saver to meet growing demand among people looking to capture opportunities both locally and globally for long-term wealth accumulation. Customers can enjoy flexibility in wealth planning with seven currency options and different legacy planning tools.

ManuGlobal Saver is available in U.S. Dollar (USD), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), Renminbi (CNY), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD), British Pound Sterling (GBP) and Singapore Dollar (SGD). The diverse range of currency options helps customers prepare for retirement, children's education, or other financial goals in Hong Kong or overseas. The plan has a currency switch option which allows customers to change the policy currency to meet their evolving needs at different life stages, or when the dynamic global market presents new opportunities.

Offering customers different ways to accumulate wealth, including long-term savings from both guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed terminal bonus, ManuGlobal Saver gives customers greater flexibility over their ongoing wealth and legacy planning. The plan also features extra liquidity with a realization option and flexible withdrawal options, as well as wealth transition to future generations.

"Given the dynamic global environment, it is imperative for people to have access to wealth solutions that support their international ambitions at various stages of their life. Furthermore, our research1 has shown strong demand for multi-currency products, which is why we have launched the ManuGlobal Saver. The new plan offers great flexibility to support customers who are looking to secure the financial future of themselves or their children, in Hong Kong or abroad," said Mr. Danny Lee, Chief Product Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "When it comes to wealth accumulation, acting sooner buys customers time to reap the long-term potential benefits. ManuGlobal Saver complements Manulife's current holistic saving portfolios, allowing customers to tap into the potential of global currencies."

Keen interest in multi-currency insurance products

A recent survey[1] conducted by Manulife Hong Kong indicated that 42% of respondents find multi-currency insurance products appealing. Over half of respondents (57%) are interested in purchasing such a plan for themselves or their family members. When Manulife took a deeper dive into respondents who have children, 66% were eager to learn more about the plan, indicating higher interest among parents. Among different product features, respondents are most interested in a diverse range of currency options and the flexibility of currency conversion provided by a multi-currency insurance plan.

Key Features of ManuGlobal Saver:

7 currencies to suit future planning. Customers can choose from USD, HKD, CNY, CAD, AUD, GBP or SGD.

Customers can choose from USD, HKD, CNY, CAD, AUD, GBP or SGD. Currency switch option for evolving needs. The plan includes a "currency switch option" which allows the policyowner to change policy currency once per policy year starting from the third policy anniversary. The policyowner can convert the plan to a designated Manulife plan available in the new chosen currency, without undergoing any medical examination.

Terminal bonus to potentially accelerate long-term savings. The plan allows customers to accumulate wealth with guaranteed cash value and boost potential return through a non-guaranteed terminal bonus, which is a one-off payment.

The plan allows customers to accumulate wealth with guaranteed cash value and boost potential return through a non-guaranteed terminal bonus, which is a one-off payment. Pass on to future generations with different legacy planning tools. Customers have the option to change the life insured to another loved one. Manulife provides a range of value-added services to help build a financial legacy and pass on the wealth to future generations.

Customers have the option to change the life insured to another loved one. Manulife provides a range of value-added services to help build a financial legacy and pass on the wealth to future generations. Extra liquidity with realization option. On the 15 th policy anniversary or every anniversary thereafter, customers have the choice to lock in up to 50% in aggregate of the terminal bonus amount by exercising a "realization option". The option allows the policyholder to leave the realized terminal bonus with Manulife to earn interest [2] or withdraw it at any time for extra liquidity.

On the 15 policy anniversary or every anniversary thereafter, customers have the choice to lock in up to 50% in aggregate of the terminal bonus amount by exercising a "realization option". The option allows the policyholder to leave the realized terminal bonus with Manulife to earn interest or withdraw it at any time for extra liquidity. Enjoy peace of mind with life protection. If the insured unfortunately passes away, Manulife will pay a death benefit consisting of any realized terminal bonus left for interest2 accumulation and the higher of the sum of the guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed terminal bonus, or the aggregate sum of the premiums due and paid.

125th Anniversary Celebration Offer to Show Gratitude to Consumers

To celebrate Manulife's 125th anniversary in Hong Kong, customers who successfully apply for the ManuGlobal Saver Plan from now till June 30, 2022 can enjoy up to a 20% first year premium discount.

For more details about the promotion offer, please refer to the website link.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more details and risks about ManuGlobal Saver, please refer to product brochure.

[1] Survey conducted between November 2021 to January 2022 surveyed 502 Hong Kong working individuals aged 25 to 60 with monthly personal income HKD20,000 or above, who currently own or intend to purchase any insurance products and are likely to migrate to other countries in the next 5 years. [2] The accumulation interest rate for building up the realized terminal bonus left with Manulife is not guaranteed and Manulife may change it from time to time.

