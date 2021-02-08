Manulife Launches "MOVE for GOOD" Challenge to Bring Traditional Dishes and Festive Cheer to the Needy during Chinese New Year

ManulifeMOVE members to accumulate 360 million steps and help donate 2,200 meals to the needy

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hong Kong readies to celebrate the Chinese New Year later this week, Manulife is inviting ManulifeMOVE members to "MOVE for GOOD" and contribute to a charitable cause that will help feed more needy people and bring some festive cheer during the holiday season.

Manulife has partnered with social enterprise Gingko House for the "MOVE for GOOD" Challenge (the "Challenge"), which comprises two phases of activities over two four-day periods during this Chinese New Year. The objective is to encourage MOVE members to stay active during these festive periods, and to help provide meals to those in need through their participation in the Challenge.

With MOVE members collectively hitting 180 million steps in each phase, Manulife pledges to donate 1,100 meals to under-resourced elders and homeless people via Gingko House. Together, the two phases will add up to 2,200 free traditional dishes to be given out to the needy during the Chinese New Year.

"This is the first time we have engaged ManulifeMOVE members in a charity move, and we're excited to see them getting active together to support this great cause," said Isabella Lau, Chief Customer Officer at Manulife Hong Kong. "Chinese New Year is a time to wish each other health and prosperity. It's been a year now since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, and many of us miss the days when we could volunteer and do something together to help others. So, we want to get people moving for a good reason: turning their steps and sweat into 'tangible' festive blessings to people in need."

Once the step goals are met, the meals – auspiciously dubbed "Lucky Poon Choi for One" and "Longevity Veggie Meals" – will be distributed on February 18 (renri, or "Everyone's Birthday", which falls on the 7th day of the lunar calendar) and February 26 (Lantern Festival Day) at Gingko House's five outlets in Yau Ma Tei, Cheung Sha Wan, Taikoo, Yau Tong and Sheung Wan.

Registration Periods Challenge Periods Step Goals Phase 1 February 8-11 February 12-15 (4 days) 180 million steps Phase 2 February 8-18 February 19-22 (4 days) 180 million steps

Manulife Hong Kong is also calling on its people – including employees and agency force – to get involved in this cause by buying "Manulife Healthy Boxed Meals with Soup" from Gingko House. For every single meal they donate, Manulife will make a matching donation[1] to the charity cause.

The partnering organization, Gingko House, is a social enterprise creating jobs for elderly Hongkongers as part of its mission to deliver social benefits. The organization has provided free "Lucky Rice" boxed meals to the disadvantaged for years. With the COVID-19 outbreaks causing economic difficulties for many, the number of registered people picking up boxed meals from Gingko House rose to around 1,000 a day by the end of last year.

The "MOVE for GOOD" Challenge is the latest program developed for MOVE members, and the first to combine physical fitness with charitable giving. First launched in 2015, ManulifeMOVE rewards customers in Hong Kong with premium discounts for being active and achieving set goals. MOVE members can get discounts on eligible policies for meeting daily average step goals: 5,000 steps per day to receive a 5% premium discount; 7,000 steps per day to receive a 7% discount; and a 10% premium discount for MOVE members who average a minimum of 10,000 steps per day.

By logging 360 million total steps together during the Chinese New Year, ManulifeMOVE members can help donate 2,200 meals to the needy and earn a charity-edition "MOVE Badge".

About ManulifeMOVE

ManulifeMOVE is a behaviour-linked programme that integrates activity-tracking and insurance solutions to motivate healthy habits among our customers. The flagship programme, delivered through the proprietary MOVE app, focuses on wellness. It provides access to an ecosystem of services that support our customers to take the next step in achieving better health. Designed to reward every move, the programme helps our customers make healthier lifestyle choices in both the immediate and longer term. The benefits to our customers range from healthcare partnerships that offer useful health insights to regular challenges that incentivise health improvement through wellness, entertainment and lifestyle rewards. With a strategic vision to become the ultimate engagement tool for all, ManulifeMOVE was first released in the Hong Kong market in 2015, specifically for policyholders. Also known as Manulife-SinochemMOVE in mainland China, the MOVE app is now available for customers and public users to download across six markets, including Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam via App Store or Google Play.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had C$1.3 trillion (HK$7.5 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

[1] Maximum matched donation amount will be HK$50,000.

