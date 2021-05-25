Manulife makes getting physically active more rewarding in Asia

New digital collaboration with Rewardz on the MOVE programme better incentivises customers to be physically active -- an important way to keep communities healthy and diseases at bay.

Part of Manulife's commitment to support customers' health and invest in digital capabilities.

HONG KONG, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife is collaborating with Rewardz, a Singapore-based rewards aggregator and management solution, to better incentivise ManulifeMOVE (MOVE) customers in Asia to get more physically active, through a newly enhanced digital rewards platform on the MOVE app.

MOVE is Manulife's Asia flagship behaviour-linked programme that integrates activity-tracking and insurance solutions to motivate healthier habits among customers.

The new rewards platform launched today through MOVE will be rolled out in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam in phases. It provides customers with a great choice of easily reached rewards, simply by taking part in mini challenges. The rewards include deals on gym memberships, fitness trackers, and other health, wellness and lifestyle brand offers -- all aimed at helping people get more physically active.

A recent health study finds that physical activity boosts immunity, wards off infectious disease, and makes vaccines 50% more effective due to higher antibody count.[1] Manulife's own research also reveals that linking rewards to physical action increases daily average steps among customers.[2]

"Simple behaviour changes, like moving more and getting physically active, are such effective and direct ways to keep our communities healthy and diseases at bay," said Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing and Experience Design Officer, Manulife Asia. "Staying fit and exercising regularly are among the best ways to protect yourself and others. That's a big reason why we're offering additional incentives and rewards to our customers."

Since 2018, Manulife has invested more than C$700 million in new digital capabilities to progress its ambition to be the most digital, customer-centric global company in the industry.

MOVE now has more than 1.3 million customers enrolled in the programme across Asia. Using the MOVE app, customers are able to track their steps toward their rewards, which come in the form of cash back, premium discounts, additional coverage, and health, wellness and lifestyle brand offers.

Around 70% of customers active on MOVE in Asia repeatedly return to the app every month. This engagement is driven by the rewards, insights and support that MOVE offers, delivered through its ecosystem of partners, such as dacadoo, a Swiss-based global digital health platform provider that powers the MOVE Health Score -- and now through Rewardz that supports new ways of rewarding customers for being physically active.

[1] "Exercise Boosts Immunity and Makes Vaccines More Effective -- New Study," The Conversation, 21 April, 2021, https://theconversation.com/exercise-boosts-immunity-and-makes-vaccines-more-effective-new-study-159248. [2] Customers participating in reward challenges across Asia have seen a greater uplift in year-on-year daily average steps than non-participants.

About ManulifeMOVE

ManulifeMOVE is a behaviour-linked programme that integrates activity-tracking and insurance solutions to motivate healthy habits among our customers. The flagship programme, delivered through the proprietary MOVE app, focuses on wellness. It provides access to an ecosystem of services that support our customers to take the next step in achieving better health. Designed to reward every move, the programme helps our customers make healthier lifestyle choices in both the immediate and longer term. The benefits to our customers range from healthcare partnerships that offer useful health insights to regular challenges that incentivise health improvement through wellness, entertainment and lifestyle rewards. With a strategic vision to become the ultimate engagement tool for all, ManulifeMOVE was first released in the Hong Kong market in 2015, specifically for policyholders. Also known as Manulife-SinochemMOVE in mainland China, the MOVE app is now available for customers and public users to download across six markets, including Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam via App Store or Google Play.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About Rewardz

Headquartered in Singapore, Rewardz is among the largest players and experts in digital engagement and incentives across Asia. It offers both cloud-based mobile and web platforms and plug-in solutions. Having served over 150 clients and 250,000 users in 19 countries, Rewardz remains focused on its vision of building one-stop engagement and wellness platforms (CERRA and Flabuless) and flexible benefits solutions complemented by a rich digital reward marketplace that is relevant across geographies, earning its coveted awards in this space. Be it to engage employees, incentivise sales team or build customer loyalty, Rewardz believes in creating change through positive reinforcement and gamification.

Media contact

Augustine Kwan

Manulife

+852-6772-8037

Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com