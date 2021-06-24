Manulife proudly presents Hong Kong's first all-weather mega indoor wave pool at the city's new iconic Water World Ocean Park

Sponsorship brings spirit of ManulifeMOVE to life to inspire people to lead active and healthy lifestyles

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced a landmark sponsorship of Water World Ocean Park's Horizon Cove, the first mega indoor wave pool in Hong Kong. Scheduled to open this year, the 1,450-square-metre, all-weather pool will bring thrilling new experiences to Hong Kong residents, and serve as a dynamic water attraction for visitors, locally and globally, once social and travel restrictions are relaxed.

Having served Hong Kong for 124 years, Manulife has a long-standing commitment to supporting the community. This sponsorship underpins the vision behind Manulife's behavioural insurance programme, ManulifeMOVE. Launched in 2015, the customer programme encourages people to "MOVE" more to improve well-being while enjoying premium discounts.

"We are proud to partner with the city's home-grown theme park resort to bring this exciting new Water World experience to the people and visitors of Hong Kong. As a leading health partner, Manulife has always supported the community by encouraging people to lead more active lifestyles and helping them live every day better. With this new sponsorship we aim to further promote a happier and healthier society which is more needed than ever in the fight against this pandemic," said Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

"Combining state-of-the-art engineering and environmentally-friendly design to create an exhilarating array of dynamic waves, Horizon Cove presented by Manulife will be a must-try experience on every visitor's itinerary. As restrictions are eased and international travellers begin to return, we believe Water World Ocean Park will be a new landmark destination for locals and tourists to look forward to, and will provide a boost for local employment and tourism to support our economic recovery," added Mr. Green.

Paulo Pong, Deputy Chairman of Ocean Park, said, "We are finally getting to unveil the brand of the much anticipated Water World Ocean Park. As a major highlight of Ocean Park's transformation into a new leisure destination for discovery, learning and fun, Water World has many best-kept secrets. We are proud to be introducing Horizon Cove with Manulife today and would like to thank Manulife for being its presenting sponsor. The partnership is set to let Water World Ocean Park's visitors dive into wave after wave of energised enjoyment."

In addition, this partnership is a natural extension of Manulife's overarching focus to foster wellness in the underserved community. As part of this sponsorship, Manulife will distribute 3,000 Water World charitable tickets every year, starting from 2022. This will give them equal opportunity to stay active while enjoying the new exciting and experiences that Horizon Cove offers.

Horizon Cove presented by Manulife is a highly-anticipated signature entertainment facility at Water World Ocean Park. Every day this mega indoor pool presents a variety of wave patterns including a thrilling "ManulifeMOVE Wave" for adventurers to splash in. Wave patterns will range from 0.3 to 1 metre, with shapes including Diamond, Parallel, Vee and others. At the heart of the wave pool is a mega indoor screen and a stage for hosting shows, parties and events to enrich guest experiences.



