Manulife wins five accolades at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2021

With top honour in “Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility” in recognition of its commitment to sharing humanity during the pandemic

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2021 - Manulife Hong Kong took home five honours at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2021. The company won the top prize in "Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility" and was in the top three for "Outstanding MPF / Employees' Benefit Product / Service", "Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies" and "Outstanding Training & Development" categories. On top of these, Manulife's financial planner Nicolas Chan was in the top three for the "Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary" award.





Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers ("HKFI") in collaboration with the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong Insurance Awards is one of the most prestigious and reputable annual celebrations in the Hong Kong insurance industry. The award program recognizes outstanding achievements of insurance firms, teams, and individual practitioners.

Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said: "We are thrilled to have clinched five prestigious awards at this signature industry event. These accolades are testament not only to the strong business results we achieved this year and our persistent dedication to fostering talent, but most importantly, to our unwavering dedication to the community of Hong Kong as a committed corporate citizen serving the city for 124 years. Looking forward, we will continue to invest heavily in our agency force expansion and our health and protection solutions to help make customer decisions easier and live every day better."

Manulife Hong Kong was honoured with the "Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility" award in recognition of its projects and commitment to "Share Your Humanity" – one of Manulife's corporate values that entails finding meaningful ways to build strong and resilient local communities. This has come to the fore since the pandemic, to which the company responded swiftly with targeted and necessary actions to meet immediate social needs. From being the first insurer to give out free masks and health service vouchers, to enabling at-home education with iPad donations, the entire Manulife team worked hard to leverage its expertise in healthcare and digital solutions to support the community. Customers also played a significant role – ManulifeMOVE members participated in the 'MOVE for Good' challenge by keeping active for a good cause, their steps and sweat were collectively turned into donated meals to people in need and sports gear for under-resourced children.

Manulife Hong Kong made it to the top three for "Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategy" category thanks to its successful marketing strategy for the company's updated critical illness product ManuBright Care 2. Through a holistic campaign based on shaping perceptions and habits, Manulife was able to transform peoples' perspectives towards critical illness by turning fear into optimism and hope.

Manulife was also among the top three for the "Outstanding MPF / Employees' Benefit Product / Service" award in recognition for its commitment to providing high quality services as the largest MPF provider[1] in Hong Kong. The company offers the most comprehensive MPF platform[2] in the city with 29 constituent funds covering a wide spectrum of investment options, enabling members to tailor their MPF portfolios under different market conditions. Since the inception of the MPF System in 2000 till December 31, 2020, over 99% of Manulife MPF members recorded investment gain[3] .

Manulife's own training institution, Manulife Business Academy Hong Kong, was a top 3 finalist in the "Outstanding Training & Development" award category. The award acknowledged the achievements of the Academy's 'Leader Development Program' which builds the key skill sets of agency managers so they can better develop and strengthen their teams in the ever-changing business environment.



[1] Source: "Mercer MPF Market Shares Report" as of September 30, 2021 by Mercer (Hong Kong) Limited, in terms of market share of total MPF assets by scheme sponsor. [2] Source: Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority's Trustee Service Comparative Platform (https://tscplatform.mpfa.org.hk/scp/eng/index.jsp ) as of end of June 2021, in terms of the total number of funds of MPF schemes available. [3] Source: Manulife (International) Limited. Investment gain means as of December 31, 2020, the sum of account balance plus amount withdrawn exceeds the sum of total contributions made plus transfer-in amount based on all Manulife MPF accounts held by an individual member.



About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (HK$8.6 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.





Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com





