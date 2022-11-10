Maodong Xu Grants Science & Technology Scholarships

Tech entrepreneur Maodong Xu will grant 10 scholarships in 2023 to support future tech developers and entrepreneurs.

In an effort to support future inventors, tech experts, and developers, billionaire entrepreneur and tech developer Maodong Xu has established the Maodong Xu Science & Technology Scholarship to build a generation of tech experts and global contributors.

Mr. Xu experienced the importance of education along his path to a successful career. He was born in a small fishing village, and the educational opportunities available to him were extremely limited. He would beat the odds and become one of the only students from his village to attend secondary school before completing his degree in computer application and automation at the Wuhan University of Technology.

With his own journey in mind, Mr. Xu established the scholarship to support 10 students pursuing a career in technology with $1,000 granted to support their education.

“The best rewards come from a place of determination and the willingness to take risks,” says Mr. Xu of this scholarship opportunity. “My scholarship was created to support students who are looking to the future and will take the world along with them as they innovate, create, and make life-changing tech to better circumstances for people across the globe.

”Applicants for the Maodong Xu Science & Technology Scholarship must be a current college student enrolled full time at an accredited institution or a high school senior accepted into an accredited college or university. Each applicant’s declared focus of study must fall within the sciences or engineering and the applicant must intend to work with Web 3.0 technology in the future. All applicants will be eligible to receive the $1,000 scholarship one time. Applications are now open for the 2023 scholarship cycle.

Maodong Xu is a successful entrepreneur and innovator. Currently, he serves as the CEO of Fresh2. He has built popular tech companies and amassed his billion-dollar fortune positioning them for acquisition by the leaders in Chinese tech. His companies included DotAd, EGLS, LMObile, Welink, WoWo, and Galaxy Internet. In 1990, he graduated with a major in computer application and minor in business management from Wuhan University of Technology.

To learn more about the Maodong Xu Scholarship Science & Technology Scholarship, visit https://maodongxuscholarship.com/.

For more information on Maodong Xu, see his website at https://www.maodongxu.com/.

