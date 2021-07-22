Marc Ong captures fourth leg of Singapore Pro Series Invitational presented by FTAG

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean golfer Marc Ong posted a two-under 70 scorecard to win the fourth leg of the Singapore Pro Series Invitational presented by FTAG. The three-day event was held between 14-16 July at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

The victory was Ong's first in the series, edging out second leg winner and compatriot Gregory Foo based on countback after both had finished even-par 216 for the tournament. He moves into third place in the overall merit rankings with a total purse of $5,250, behind leader Foo ($7,050) and second-placed Mitchell Slorach ($5,600).

Ong's success marks the halfway stage of the eight-legged series, with each counting towards the 'Race to FTAG Cup', where the winner of the Order of Merit will receive a bonus of S$10,000. The series was launched this year by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) along with presenting sponsors FTAG Group. It aims to provide Singapore top professionals and six local national amateurs who aspire to be Tour professionals, the chance to compete during the on-going global pandemic.

Avid golfer and FTAG Group Chairman Kelvin Chng believes that the series will boost the development of golf in Singapore.

"We are really impressed by what we've seen so far, particularly the performance of the amateurs as the tournament progresses. It is not often that they get the chance to compete with pro golfers in a competitive setting, especially in this day and age," Chng commented, "This will aid their mental preparedness and help them understand what it takes to become a professional at this level."

Golf has been and continues to be a wonderful way for FTAG Group to connect with and give back to the community. The Group is a passionate supporter of the local golf community and has sponsored numerous golf events over the years.

About FTAG

FTAG Group is headquartered in Singapore and seeks to drive business innovations and revolutionise financial services with technology. Their businesses span across multiple sectors, including fintech, asset management, live media, insurance and education in the Asia Pacific region. FTAG provides an extensive range of integrated financial services and innovative solutions across these industries.