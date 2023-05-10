Marcom Even Equipment For Renting LED Screens, Sound And Lighting System

Marcom is a company that provides renting services for LED screens, sound equipment, and lighting for the event and entertainment industry in Vietnam.

Renting LED screens, sound equipment, and lighting is one of the important services in the event and entertainment industry. The equipment quality plays a big role in the event's success.

LED screens are display devices that project images and videos, allowing event organizers to transmit content to all audients. LED screens are not limited in size and resolution, which allows the event organizers to choose the appropriate screen size based on the event scale and usage needs. LED screens are divided into two types: indoor and outdoor, with outdoor LED screens being more expensive due to their better brightness, anti-glare properties in outdoor light, and weather resistance.

Sound equipment includes speakers, mixers, microphones, amplifiers, and other sound-processing devices. Speakers are used to transmitting sound to audiences at a distance. Mixers are used to adjust the volume and control different sound signals. Microphones record and transmit the speaker's voice to the audience. Amplifiers are used to enhance the volume and ensure sound quality. Other accessories include cables, stands, audio converters, and control devices. These devices work together to ensure the sound is clear and high quality, providing the best experience for the audience.

Lighting equipment creates decorative lighting effects, from overall ambiance to detailed highlights, capturing the audience's attention and enhancing the event attendee's experience. Lighting equipment includes LED, stage, strobe, and lighting control devices.

The services of renting LED screens, sound equipment, and lighting contribute to the events' success and create a high-quality performance space.

The sound system includes DAS/RCF/TASSO equipment for large and medium-sized events; JBL for small-scale events.

The lighting system includes equipment from SVT – ACME.

LED screens are available in P3 and P4.

Founded in 2010, after many formation and development years, Marcom has established itself as a reputable and high-quality event equipment rental company in Vietnam. Marcom has accompanied thousands of events with different scales. Some notable events include:

2023 - GEIN Academy, 120,000 guests.

Miss Tourism World 2022, 10,000 guests.

Customer appreciation event for The Sailing Quy Nhon, 1,500 guests.

Marcom delivers timely installation and setup as agreed with the customers. Marcom's technical team and support staff test the entire LED screen and sound and lighting system before the program occurs to ensure customers receive the best experience using Marcom's services.

For more information about Marcom, please visit https://chothuemanled.vn

About the company: Marcom is a Vietnamese company that provides renting services of LED screens, sound equipment, and lighting for the event and entertainment industry. Marcom's service scale suits various large, medium, and small events. The technical team provides 100% support before and after the event. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Marcom still aims to provide customers with the best products and services and focuses on customer experience.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chothuemanled.vnn





Contact Info:

Name: Marcom

Email: Send Email

Organization: Marcom Communication International Marketing Limited Company

Address: No. 5 alley 59 lane 195 Tran Cung Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 797 895 656

Website: https://chothuemanled.vn/



