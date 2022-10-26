Marcus from Marcus Teoh Global Invited To Inspire Sarawak’s Entrepreneurs In Sarawak Export Excellence Development (S.E.E.D.) Workshop

—

Marcus from Marcus Teoh Global was elated to be invited and given the opportunity by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, and Investments Sarawak (M.I.N.T.R.E.D.) of the Sarawak State Government to conduct a training session on Day Four of Sarawak Export Excellence Development (S.E.E.D.) Workshop 2022.

Malaysia reopened its borders on 1st April 2022. As part of the national transition into the Endemic Phase, M.I.N.T.R.E.D. is organizing the Sarawak Export Excellence Development (S.E.E.D.) Workshop 2022 to help normalize all economical sectors and provide a path forward following the pandemic.

This program will be held in Kuching from 25th October until 28th 2022. The topics covered include Business Trends and Market Research, Crystallising Business Core and Positioning, Export & Import Compliance, and Business Leadership.

In his session, Marcus will focus on empowering and motivating the participants. As a seasoned practitioner in marketing psychology, Marcus will host a series of activities to rekindle the participants' drive to achieve international business and marketing success. Marcus will conduct his session into two major sections, each focusing on one of the two vital psychological factors, intrinsic and extrinsic motivation.

"Business success is never just about business knowledge. In a competitive landscape, only highly motivated people will be able to outlast their competition. Through my training, I want the participants to be able to self-motivate in their long-term business pursuits." Marcus shares how he strategizes his training session.





MINTRED’s Team headed by Dato Liaw in The Gardens Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, in July 2022

This 4-day program aims to empower local businesses to build Sarawak brands to export and penetrate the international market. It seeks to increase local businesses' awareness of global trade by educating them on import and export requirements, assessing their businesses' readiness, and ensuring they are comparable with the standards of investment brands. Lastly, the program aims to empower local businesses with knowledge and skills in packaging, certification, logistics, and other relevant knowledge to successfully export their products.

Forty representatives from twenty-five local companies will attend S.E.E.D. They will be trained by professionals and expert trainers from different industries in the four (4) days of intensive topics discussion.





Preparation meeting hosted by FAME International Training Private Limited

FAME International Training Private Limited provides the content of the program, while professional trainers from Day One to Day Three include: Mr. Ken Choo (Business Trend, Market Research, and Crystallising Business Core and Positioning), Mr. Thye Shin (Crafting Business Identity and Developing a Brand with Impact), Dr. Alim Impira (Export Regulations and Compliances) and Miss Ruth Chai (Export/Import Certification and Transportation Procedures).





Name: Marcus Teoh

Email: Marcustzy@gmail.com

Organization: Marcus Teoh Global

Address: Level 27 Penthouse, Centrepoint North, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Seputeh, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/marcusteohlive



Contact Info:

Name: Marcus Teoh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Marcus Teoh Global

Website: https://www.facebook.com/marcusteohlive



Release ID: 89082873

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.