Margaritaville at Sea has Onboard Activities that will Excite New Cruise Goers

It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. Ralph Waldo Emerson never stepped aboard a modern cruise ship, but his words are more relevant than ever on the high seas. Cruises have always offered a classy and comfortable way to reach a tropical destination, however, increasingly, cruises themselves are becoming a main attraction.





With around-the-clock entertainment and ample opportunities for relaxation, travelers are finding that cruises are offering increasingly more amenities for those looking to get away on their own, with friends or with family. Margaritaville at Sea, a three day, two night voyage between the Port of Palm Beach and the island of Grand Bahama, shares the onboard activities and amenities delighting their cruise guests as they sail across the Caribbean.



Five-star Entertainment



The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is home to the Stars on the Water Theater and Bar and exclusive performances of Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy's Ship Show – an original Margaritaville musical odyssey co-written by Frank Marshall and Jimmy Buffett himself, inspired by his book, Tales from Margaritaville. When walking the decks at night, guests also find a diverse selection of talented musicians, late-night comedy hours, and even game shows for the whole family.



A Day at the Spa



Beyond reclining with a view of the ocean, tropical drink in hand, passengers aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise find even more relaxation at the ship’s full service St. Somewhere Spa and Salon. In addition to manicures and purifying full body wraps, the St. Somewhere Spa offers signature treatments from volcano-stone massages to the popular Lost Shaker of Salt Scrub. The spa also provides haircuts, scalp treatments, and even traditional shaves tailored for the men onboard.



Guests also give rave reviews for the onboard casino which offers a variety of new games and machines, as well as old table favorites like blackjack, roulette, and Texas Hold ‘Em for players with any level of experience.



Fun for All Ages



Margaritaville at Sea provides stimulating and entertaining activities for seafarers of all ages. While parents enjoy vibrant bars like the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and tropical lounges such as the Oasis Room, children and teens alike can find programs specifically designed for their age at the Jolly Mon Kid’s Club (ages 3-12) and the Teen’s Club (ages 13-17). Kids can enjoy carnival games, face painting, and pizza parties, amongst many other activities under the supervision of qualified youth counselors.



Whether vacationers are new to cruises or more experienced sea voyagers, Margaritaville at Sea allows guests to truly enjoy the journey by providing an irresistible variety of amenities and opportunities for fun and relaxation.



