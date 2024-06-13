Marin County Kitchen & Outdoor Patio Home Remodeling: Local Contractor Update

Homeowners in Marin County and the greater San Francisco metropolitan area now have access to high-quality interior and exterior renovations from trusted contractor Bartkus Remodel (707-477-8601).

Following the growth in demand for high-quality home remodeling services in Marin County and San Francisco City, Bartkus Remodel announces the expansion of its service area. The firm has already completed several custom projects in those regions, which are driving further interest through word-of-mouth referrals.

More details can be found at https://bartkusremodel.com

Bartkus Remodel explains that its recent expansion covers the full range of internal and external improvements, including kitchens, bathrooms, room additions, patios and decks, outdoor kitchens, and more. The firm is also now posting images of recently completed projects on its website, allowing homeowners to view the quality of workmanship and get creative inspiration for their own project.

“Whether kitchen, bath, or a wide array of home renovation services, we create beautiful new aesthetics for your home or business,” a company representative explained. “Our work results are a culmination of living in the Bay Area and being inspired by the beauty that is in the landscape.”

Despite predictions that the home improvement market would cool this year, a recent study from CivicScience found that the number of Americans planning a home renovation project in the next 12 months has increased to 62%, up from 48% last year. The survey also found that bathrooms, outdoor areas, and kitchens are the three most popular remodeling projects.

As a full-service general contractor, Bartkus Remodel is well-positioned to meet the demand for high-quality professional renovations in the wider Marin County and San Francisco regions. The firm develops each project in consultation with clients, including suggesting a variety of solutions to meet different budgets.

About Bartkus Remodel

Headquartered in Petaluma, Bartkus Remodel was first established over 20 years ago, making it one of the most well-established home remodeling contractors in the region. The firm attributes its longevity to fair and transparent pricing, combined with a commitment to quality.

“The Bartkus Remodel team fully renovated a two-bedroom apartment for us, and we’re very happy with the quality of their work,” one client recently stated. “The project was completed very efficiently, and they made several great suggestions along the way. I would definitely recommend Bartkus Remodel for any home renovation project.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://bartkusremodel.com

