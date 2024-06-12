Marion Announces Digital Marketing Partnership with Marketer

40+ Year Marketing Veteran Marion Forges Partnership with Marketer That’s Expected to Take Industry By Storm With New Emphasis on Collaborative, High-Tech Approach to Marketing.

Marion, a renowned Texas-based digital marketing agency with a 40-year legacy of success, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with the innovative marketing agency Marketer. This collaboration is set to enhance the digital marketing landscape by combining Marion's decades of experience and comprehensive service offerings with Marketer's cutting-edge digital strategies and data-driven marketing solutions.



A Strategic Alliance for Digital Excellence



The partnership between Marion and Marketer is designed to leverage the strengths of both agencies to deliver superior digital marketing services. Together, they will offer a holistic approach to digital marketing, integrating Marion’s award-winning design and marketing expertise with Marketer’s advanced data analytics and digital strategies. This collaboration aims to provide clients with unparalleled marketing solutions that drive growth and success in the digital age.



“Joining forces with Marketer allows us to expand our digital capabilities and offer our clients even more comprehensive marketing solutions,” said Carey Balzer, CEO at Marion. “This partnership is a natural fit for us, combining our extensive experience with their innovative approach to digital marketing."



As one of the more experienced names in the digital marketing industry, Marion is always looking for opportunities to align the brand with newer companies that have unique vantage points of where the industry is going. The shared vision and synergy between Marion and Marketer provided a natural fit.



“With Marketer, we are bringing together a wealth of knowledge and creativity that will elevate our service offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Danielle Callison, Senior Account Executive at Marion



John Anger, Partner at Marion, added, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most effective and comprehensive marketing services available. We are excited to see the surely remarkable outcomes that will undoubtedly emerge from this collaboration."



Marketer Sees Significant Opportunity in Aligning With Marion



Marion has over a decade of experience serving both national accounts, as well as local clients in Houston and Austin, Texas. And because they have experience partnering with clients who want both in-house marketing and fully outsourced marketing, they’ve been able to successfully serve a large percentage of the marketplace.



"Marion’s legacy and expertise in the digital marketing realm are impressive,” Marketer Chief Revenue Officer Tim Carter said. “We are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected agency and are confident that our combined efforts will yield some pretty extraordinary results for our clients."



The blend of Marion’s experience with Marketer’s unique approach to tackling marketing challenges in light of today’s complex digital marketplace is one of the big reasons this partnership makes so much sense.



Samuel Quincy Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer, noted, "The fusion of Marion’s strategic marketing prowess and our data-driven digital approach could very well redefine the standards of success in the industry. This is a huge opportunity for both of us."



At the end of the day, it all comes down to the vision that the two companies have. “This collaboration with Marion is more than just a partnership on paper,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer. “We view it as a convergence of shared values and visions for the future of marketing. Together, we will set new benchmarks for innovation and client success in the digital marketing world."



A New Chapter in Marketing Innovation



This partnership marks the beginning of a new era in digital marketing, where tradition meets innovation to create dynamic and effective marketing solutions. Clients of both Marion and Marketer can look forward to benefiting from the enhanced capabilities and integrated strategies that this partnership promises to deliver.



About Marion



Marion is an award-winning, full-service marketing and design agency headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth. They partner with clients to either supplement their in-house marketing department or serve as their full outsourced marketing department. Their areas of expertise include branding and graphic design, digital marketing, and traditional marketing. For more information on Marion's services, you can contact them at (713) 623-6444 or visit https://www.Marion.com.



About Marketer



Marketer is a dynamic marketing agency dedicated to creating human connection through strategic, data-focused digital design. With a mission to deliver consistent, predictable growth, the agency combines the art of digital creativity with the science of data analytics. Marketer offers a complete suite of services including digital strategy workshops, brand architecture, user interface design, lead generation, SEO analysis, and more.

