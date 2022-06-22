Mark takes travelers to Tai'an

TAI'AN, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from the Information Office of Taian Municipal Government:

Recently, Mark Towne, led by his friends, came to Dai Temple, Tai'an City, Shandong Province, China.

The Dai Temple can be regarded as the center of Mount Tai's history and culture, and has important historical artistic and scientific values.

The Dai Temple is located at the south foot, founded in the Han Dynasty. The temple is the place where emperors of all dynasties came to hold their grand ceremony of Fengshan. It is the largest existing ancient architectural complex in mountain Tai, some of the trees have a history of 2000 years.

Tai'an is one of the important birthplaces of Chinese civilization. More than 5000 years ago, it gave birth to the splendid Dawenkou Culture and became an important milestone in the history of Chinese civilization. Tai'an is endowed with unique tourism resources. Mount Tai, the first of the five mountains, is a symbol of the spirit of the Chinese nation. Tai'an is also named for Mount Tai, implying "national peace and security".

Video: https://youtu.be/IDVImSK1-yc