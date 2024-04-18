Marketer Launches as Parent of Well-Known SEO Agency, Expands Offerings to Enterprise Marketing Consulting

SEO.co Expands Digital Horizons with the Launch of Marketer.co, Offering Integrated Marketing Consulting, Specifically Tailored for Enterprise Business Growth

Marketer, a leading provider of digital marketing consultancy services, is proud to announce its launch as the new parent company of well-known SEO agency SEO.co. The latest brand expansion marks a significant extension of SEO.co's offerings, broadening its horizons into comprehensive digital marketing solutions.



Expanding to Empower Digital Success



The expansion into Marketer.co represents a strategic move to offer a more diversified range of marketing services. Clients can now access a suite of integrated marketing solutions, from digital strategy and creative design to advanced data analytics and technology implementation. This integration is designed to provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end digital marketing experience, enhancing their ability to achieve consistent, predictable growth in the dynamic online landscape.



"By integrating SEO.co's deep SEO expertise with Marketer.co’s broad marketing capabilities, we are setting a new standard for holistic digital marketing services,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “This is an exciting evolution of our company’s journey, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our clients."



The company is clear that this is not a rebrand of SEO.co, but rather an addition to the company’s already diverse portfolio of digital services, which includes the likes of Website.Design, PPC, and DEV.



An Exclusive Opportunity: 30% Discount for New Clients



To celebrate this expansion, SEO.co and Marketer.co are offering a 30 percent discount to new and qualifying customers. This limited-time offer is designed to give businesses an accessible entry point to experience the enhanced value and comprehensive services that the expanded company now offers.



“The expansion into Marketer.co allows us to bridge the gap between search engine optimization and broader marketing objectives,” said Tim Carter, SEO.co Chief Revenue Officer. “New and existing clients can now benefit from a unified approach that leverages the full spectrum of digital marketing to drive growth and success."



With the 30 percent discount, Marketer.co anticipates being able to bring in several more high-profile clients to further enhance the brand’s reputation alongside its highly respected parent brand, SEO.co.



A New Chapter in Digital Marketing



With the launch of Marketer.co, SEO.co is poised to redefine the landscape of digital marketing. Clients of SEO.co and Marketer.co, as well as sister brands Website.Design and PPC.co, can expect a new level of integrated digital marketing service that’s primed to deliver unmatched growth and success in the digital era.



Samuel Quincy Edwards, CMO of Marketer.co, added, "Our team is thrilled to bring our proven SEO strategies into the comprehensive marketing ecosystem of Marketer.co. We believe that this synergy will unlock great opportunities for our clients and redefine the benchmarks of digital marketing excellence."



About Marketer



Marketer.co is a strategic marketing and consulting agency dedicated to creating human connections through strategic, data-focused digital design. With a mission to deliver consistent, predictable growth, the agency combines the art of digital creativity with the science of data analytics. Marketer.co offers a complete suite of services including digital marketing consulting, strategic planning workshops, brand architecture, user interface and user experience design, lead generation, SEO analysis, and more.



The agency prides itself on its ability to unite a diverse team of digital creatives and marketing-obsessed data quants, who have contributed to scaling some of the world’s most recognized brands. With the expansion into Marketer.co, the company is set to amplify its offerings, leveraging its expertise to provide a broader range of innovative marketing solutions.



About the company: Marketer is an enterprise digital marketing consulting service built for the web's most discerning brands.

