MarketersMEDIA Newswire Achieves High Performer Status and Multiple Accolades in G2’s Winter 2024 Press Release Distribution Reports

MarketersMEDIA Newswire was recognized as a high performer in G2's Winter 2024 report, a notable review platform for software and services.

—

MarketersMEDIA Newswire, a leading innovator in press release distribution services, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of securing multiple accolades in G2's Winter 2024 report.

G2 is a world-renowned platform for business software and services reviews. G2 leverages its extensive community insights to guide businesses in making informed decisions about software and services. This recognition from G2 underscores MarketersMEDIA Newswire’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

In G2's Winter 2024 report, MarketersMEDIA Newswire proudly received awards in several key categories, including:

Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - High Performer

Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - High Performer



Momentum Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - Trending

Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - Best Support

Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - Easiest To Do Business With

Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - Best Support

Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Winter 2024 - Easiest To Do Business With

Renowned for its comprehensive coverage and exceptional services, MarketersMEDIA Newswire offers an extensive network for press release distribution, ensuring impactful communication for its clients' announcements.

MarketersMEDIA Newswire, renowned for its comprehensive press release distribution, equally shines in its support excellence. This dedication to client satisfaction is captured in a testimonial by Randy M on G2.

Randy describes MarketersMEDIA as a 'Superior Press Release Company' and acknowledges the responsiveness of the customer service team, noting, 'I've run into some issues with reports. However, their customer service team responds and helps out within minutes.' This responsiveness and effectiveness in addressing concerns highlight MarketersMEDIA's dedication to providing timely and supportive solutions to its clients.

Randy further adds, 'My go-to solution for press releases where clients are trying to get exposure,' reflecting the trust and reliability customers place in MarketersMEDIA for their press release needs.

To discover more about MarketersMEDIA Newswire’s award-winning press release distribution services, please visit https://marketersmedia.com/

About MarketersMEDIA Newswire:

Founded in 2012, MarketersMEDIA Newswire has been at the forefront of providing premium yet affordable international press release distribution services. The company prides itself on facilitating mass syndication of press releases through a single platform, enabling distribution to over 500+ media outlets globally, including renowned top-tier outlets like Yahoo!, AP News, Business Insider, Benzinga, AsiaOne, Google News, MarketWatch, and more.



Contact Info:

Name: Daniel Tan

Email: Send Email

Organization: MarketersMEDIA Newswire

Website: https://marketersmedia.com/



