MarketersMEDIA Rolls Out AI Press Release Generator, A Pioneering Purpose-built Press Release AI To Revolutionize Press Release Creation

MarketersMEDIA, the leading press release newswire, today announced the release of its AI Press Release Generator – a revolutionary product that will change how Public Relations (PR) professionals and marketers create and generate press release content. It was first launched on 20 March, 2023 for the existing subscribers. AI Press Release Generator is expected to be released on 30 March, 2023.

MarketersMEDIA AI Press Release Generator is the world’s first dedicated and purpose-built AI Press Release Generator designed by a press release company. It is uniquely tailored to the needs of PR pros and marketers who are looking for ways to craft compelling content quickly. The new product is powered by MarketersMEDIA’s proprietary AI model based on millions of press releases processed over 10+ years of experience working with media and journalists.

The product has been developed to help writers save time when creating newsworthy content without sacrificing quality. It offers more than 30 business use cases, from product updates to financial updates and reporting accomplishments. With AI Press Release Generator, generating a high-performing press release takes seconds.

MarketersMEDIA AI Press Release Generator is designed to work with a range of capabilities on the MarketersMEDIA platform, such as Team Management, Customizable Reports, and Direct Distribution. The addition of AI Press Release Generator has allowed businesses and PR teams to easily manage their PR workflow for a large volume of press releases or client servicing in MarketersMEDIA. Businesses and PR agencies can also easily distribute the written press release to 500+ top media sites like Yahoo! News, Business Insider, AP News, and more via MarketersMEDIA’s distribution channel.

“We are very excited about releasing this groundbreaking product as we believe it will revolutionize the way PR pros and marketers create content," said Tan, a spokesperson of MarktersMEDIA Newswire. “It has been developed with an aim to give writers and businesses an efficient yet valuable way to improve their productivity without compromising on quality."

With the addition of the AI Press Release Generator, MarketersMEDIA aims to give writers and businesses an efficient yet valuable way to improve their productivity when creating high-quality content for their target audiences. For a limited time only, MarketersMEDIA AI Press Release Generator will be made available for trial. For those who are interested in subscribing, the paid version of the writer starts at only $99.

To learn more about AI Press Release Generator or sign up for a free trial, visit https://marketersmedia.com/ai-press-release-generator/

(This press release is written by MarketersMEDIA AI Press Release Generator and edited by the MarketersMEDIA editor team.)

About MarketersMEDIA Newswire:

MarketersMEDIA Newswire is a press release company that helps businesses reach international news agencies and publish on reputable media outlets, including APNews, MarketWatch, Yahoo! News, AsiaOne, and 500+ more media endpoints. With the power of technology such as their proprietary AI Press Release Generator and their commitment to customer delight, MarketersMEDIA provides an intuitive & streamlined press release submission experience to help businesses achieve branding and business impact.

