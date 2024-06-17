Marketing & AI Technology Trends: 'Get The Digital Edge' Newsletter Launched

Digital marketing expert Scott Hall announces the launch of a new digital newsletter dedicated to analysis, reviews, and commentary on all manner of digital technology, marketing tools, and emerging trends in AI.

Get The Digital Edge has gone live with a large collection of articles and thought pieces covering a wide array of topics - from social media trends to SEO strategy analysis. The newsletter curates some of the best journalistic pieces from across the web as well as articles from Scott Hall himself, keeping subscribers up to date with the latest technology, marketing campaign strategies, AI software, and a host of lifestyle guides.

More details can be found at https://getthedigitaledge.beehiiv.com/

Readers can sign up for the newsletter via the Get The Digital Edge website. New subscribers can access a welcome gift of complimentary enrollment in the Microsoft AI Co-Pilot Masterclass.

Recent articles explore the use of AI for small business recruitment, the connection between mindfulness and productivity, a review of the latest iteration of Quickbooks released this year, and a guide to Ray-Ban smart glasses.

“The newsletter promises to deliver cutting-edge content that covers a wide array of topics within the digital marketing sphere,” says a spokesperson. “Additionally, Get The Digital Edge will feature lifestyle articles, providing readers with a holistic view of the digital landscape.”

For example, the June 4th 2024 issue includes a review of ClickUp - the popular project management tool - that first appeared in PC Mag. The piece gives insights into the main pros and cons of the ClickUp app including a rundown of its pricing structure and a guide to getting started.

For those interested in 3D printing, an article from Functionalize.com gives readers tips on essential accessories from vacuum sets with plastic bags for preserving filaments to guidance on nozzle preparation and maintenance.

Other pieces are curated from among Scott Hall's catalog of marketing and tech guides for digital entrepreneurs. Scott has decades of experience in search and enterprise software and he regularly publishes reviews and recommendations of the latest marketing software. One such piece - a review of Raven Tools' all-in-one digital marketing and SEO tool - appeared in the February 2024 edition of the Get The Digital Edge Newsletter.

To balance out the tech topics, lifestyle articles include a recent ZipRecruiter piece on how to become a fitness instructor and a facts, myths, and trivia blog about coffee from The Coffee Lover website.

