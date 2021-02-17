Marketing tech consultancy admiral.digital acquires Fresh Sports Group, strengthening its offering across the entire digital spectrum

From strategy, to technology, to creative

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology consultancy, admiral.digital, has acquired Fresh Sports Group (FSG), strengthening its consultancy offering across the entire digital spectrum. Following the acquisition, FSG will be renamed admiral.sports and serve under the admiral.digital umbrella, signalling a new chapter in the company's growth story.

Packing an experienced punch, the new team brings to the table expertise in brand creation, content development, campaign execution and business strategy. The uniting of the two companies enables admiral.digital to enhance its executive team, strengthen its marketing technology consultancy offering and expand into an exciting new sales channel - sports.

Pieter Van den Eynde, admiral.digital Founder, said, "We have a clear mission at admiral.digital: to empower brands to become digital first and thrive. This is especially relevant now, at a time when the business and economic landscape has warranted the need for brands to innovate aggressively, particularly from a tech perspective. This deal enables us to add to existing capabilities and enhance our expertise to better serve our clients".

"We see this as a natural move in the right direction. Even prior to the deal, we found the FSG team to be a strong ally, having worked closely with them on multiple collaborations over a number of years. We also recognise that sports technology is an exciting market to dive into with tremendous potential. Moving forward, admiral.sports will play a highly integrated and complementary role, creating a dynamic synergy, thereby fortifying our core business where the end result is truly greater than the sum of its parts," he added.

Van den Eynde will continue to lead the Group's aggressive growth agenda, with Co-Founder Alec Van Noten focused on building the company's 'Technology as a Service' proposition in the role of Chief Product Officer.

Meanwhile, FSG's Co-Founder Sam Middlehurst steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer; tasked with setting the strategic direction and assembling the building blocks for the next stage of growth. Completing the impressive executive team as Chief Marketing Officer is fellow FSG Co-Founder Tim Johnston, who brings with him a wealth of brand creation, marketing and managerial expertise.

Middlehurst said, "We collectively share a vision to make marketing technology more accessible to more brands. By joining forces, we now cover the entire digital spectrum, from strategy to technology to creative; enabling us to service a broad spectrum of cross-industry and cross-category clients".

He added that the immediate focus of admiral.digital would be to ensure the seamless integration of FSG, the development of proprietary technologies and continued sales growth.

The executive team have used the deal as an opportunity to launch a new 'go-to-market' execution framework for clients; connecting technology, data and marketing to drive better customer experiences and deliver results for clients. This new strategy has been supported by a refreshed brand identity, which projects a shared passion for marketing and technology.

About admiral.digital

admiral.digital is the marketing technology consultancy. With a promise of technology and marketing that delivers results, their service offering covers the entire digital spectrum, from strategy, to technology, to creative. admiral.digital's simple, open approach to connecting technology, data and marketing helps clients drive better customer experiences that deliver results.

Launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2016, admiral.digital's vision is to make marketing technology more accessible to more brands. From their headquarters in Malaysia, and with a presence across Southeast Asia and New Zealand, admiral.digital's 30+ experts service partners across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Amongst others, admiral.digital's diverse client roster includes RHB Bank, Zenyum, Circles Life and MR DIY.

www.admiral.digital