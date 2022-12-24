The marketplace for video game currencies, items, and accounts is available in German now

Germany, one of Europe's leading video game markets, is expected to surpass the United Kingdom in in-game purchases in 2022. Accordingly, Eldorado, as a trusted American marketplace for in-game goods, now offers the German language option.

Being a trusted US-based in-game currency, item, and account marketplace, Eldorado has entered the German market by launching its German website. German gamers can conveniently purchase items, player accounts, and in-game currencies of dozens of video games, all on a single platform.

According to a report on the German video game market by Newzoo, a platform for games and e-sports analytics and market research, the revenue from in-game purchases in Germany is expected to hit $6.6 billion in 2022. Emphasising that 71% of Germany's online population plays video games, Eldorado CMO Algirdas Mice says, "When we look at in-game purchases and micropayments, we predict that Germany will become Europe's fifth largest video game market this year."

As one of the most trusted marketplaces for in-game goods in the USA, operating under the motto "Make in-game trading great again", Eldorado brings together buyers and sellers of video game currencies, accounts, items, and boosting services.

The platform offers valuable items of numerous popular video games, from Minecraft Hypixel Coins to World of Warcraft gold, from Fortnite, CSGO and Roblox items to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Apex Legends boosters. In addition, users can pay with debit and credit cards and Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin.

Noting that Eldorado is an audited marketplace, Algirdas Mice says, "Eldorado has 11,000 user reviews and a trust score of 4.7 on Trustpilot, which is a platform providing an insight into reliability through customer reviews." Emphasising that the marketplace offers 100% trade protection and a 24/7 support team, Eldorado CMO Algirdas Mice says, “We protect both buyers and sellers so that video gamers can complete their transactions with confidence.”

